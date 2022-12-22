Four Of The Most Exciting New Cars We're Looking Forward To In 2023

In 2013, Ford debuted the sixth-generation Ford Mustang, a version that brought substantial changes to the famous pony car, such as a sharp look with more global appeal for its first year abroad and an independent rear suspension. In the meantime, Ford has iterated on this car over and over again, making each better than the last. We're now on the eve of a seventh-generation Mustang, and though the evolution isn't as dramatic as last time, there's a bunch of new things to be excited about.

Right off the bat, the new Mustang looks as sharp as ever, and I'm eager to see it in action. I am, however, more intrigued by what the Mustang has going on inside the cabin. The interior will now feature two digital screens, a 12.3-inch digital display behind the wheel and a 13.2-inch touchscreen, promising to make it the most tech-laden Mustang we've ever seen. Naturally, the 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque the updated 5.0-liter V8 is said to produce has me very curious, too, and that's all before we even talk about the performance-heavy Dark Horse model.