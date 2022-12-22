Four Of The Most Exciting New Cars We're Looking Forward To In 2023
We're in the Christmas home stretch, and everything done at this point is officially last minute. Hopefully, all your wish lists have been ticked, your online orders shipped and your TurboMans are in the bag. With all that taken care of, it's around this time where I like to make a little list of my own, one of the cars I'm looking forward to spending time with next year. Will I get everything on my list? Who knows, but I've been (fairly) good this year, so I think my chances are high.
Ford Mustang
In 2013, Ford debuted the sixth-generation Ford Mustang, a version that brought substantial changes to the famous pony car, such as a sharp look with more global appeal for its first year abroad and an independent rear suspension. In the meantime, Ford has iterated on this car over and over again, making each better than the last. We're now on the eve of a seventh-generation Mustang, and though the evolution isn't as dramatic as last time, there's a bunch of new things to be excited about.
Right off the bat, the new Mustang looks as sharp as ever, and I'm eager to see it in action. I am, however, more intrigued by what the Mustang has going on inside the cabin. The interior will now feature two digital screens, a 12.3-inch digital display behind the wheel and a 13.2-inch touchscreen, promising to make it the most tech-laden Mustang we've ever seen. Naturally, the 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque the updated 5.0-liter V8 is said to produce has me very curious, too, and that's all before we even talk about the performance-heavy Dark Horse model.
Volkswagen ID BUZZ
On the flip-side is the Volkswagen ID BUZZ, the battery-electric version of V-Dub's iconic van. Whether you call it the Transporter, Minibus or Kombi, the ID BUZZ is going to play to all of the nostalgia built on the T2's heritage.
With up to 295 horsepower from a dual-motor, fully-electric setup, this new iteration of the van looks quite charming and fun to spend time in. Given the chance to drive one, I'm eager to share this with friends and family to get their reactions, particularly if any of them have memories of time spend in the classic version. Taking one down the old "Hippie Trail" might be a stretch, but you never know.
Lotus Emira
The Lotus Emira has me intrigued because it's a new car from a storied sports car maker that hasn't had one in a while, and this one also marks the end of an era. From here on out, Lotus is done with internal combustion, focusing on EV performance models like the hyper-limited and hyper fast Evija electric hypercar.
It would be fun to drive because Lotus cars are a rare treat on this side of the pond. For a while the Evora was the only model that's been for sale in the statem due to changes in road legality making offerings like the Exige incompatible.
Regardless, Lotus cars are compact, potent vehicles and the Emira looks to be no different. Fitted with either a turbocharged 2.0-inline 4 or a supercharged 3.5-liter V6, we're looking at upwards of 400 horsepower lighting this firecracker of a coupe, and I'd love to have a crack at it.
Honorable mentions
As this is a wish list, it's far from being definitive or exhaustive. There are plenty of cars I'd love to review for loads of different reasons. I'd happily take the Maserati MC20 Cielo out for a spin and see how it stacks up with its Italian sports car compatriots — and its hardtop sibling, the MC20 coupe. I'd eagerly take a ride in the Polestar 3, too, seeing as how well-balanced (or just plain silly) the Polestar 2 has been in its many guises.
Lastly, I'd very much like to drive the Audi R8 V10 for one last time. It's had a long, superb run and I wouldn't mind a final go at some seat time before it rides off into the sunset. Goodbyes are always difficult, but 2023 will bring some new models to help make up for those absences.