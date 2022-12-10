Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Funded Crypto News Site In Secret

Fallen crypto czar Sam Bankman-Fried keeps getting tangled in more controversies. The latest one claims that he secretly funded a news outlet covering the crypto industry, and it comes mere days after it was announced that the feds are investigating him for market manipulation. First reported by Axios, Bankman-Fried covertly sent funds to Michael McCaffrey, CEO of The Block via FTX's sister company Alameda Research.

Interestingly, not all of that fund was used towards paying for The Block's day-to-day news operations. McCaffrey reportedly used a portion of a $16 million loan by Bankman-Fried to partly fund the purchase of an apartment in the Bahamas. It's the same place where Bankman-Fried's crypto empire was headquartered, and where he lived with fellow FTX and Alameda show-runners in a luxurious villa. McCaffrey reportedly got in touch with the fallen crypto prince last year regarding a buyout of The Block's investors, turning the news outlet into a company wholly owned by its employees.

Bankman-Fried obliged by funneling loans worth $43 million in total, separated across three consignments and sent via Alameda. It appears that The Block's entire team was kept in the dark about the transactions, and when they eventually got to know, they weren't really happy about it because the transactions jeopardize the brand's credibility. FTX and its sister companies, on the other hand, are currently facing scrutiny over billions of dollars in missing assets. It is also possible that the loan to McCaffery was one of the unauthorized transactions reported previously.