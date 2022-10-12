11 Best Uses For An Old Apple Watch

In the past few years, Apple supercharged its wearable with insights into your sleep habits. One of the best uses for your old Watch is to keep it around as a dedicated sleep tracker.

Sleep tracking became an official focus of Apple's smartwatch platform in watchOS 7, the company's 2020 software. Apple's watchOS 9, the 2022 update, builds on that with sleep-stage tracking.

The only problem with Apple's terrific sleep-tracking is that you'll need time to charge it during the day. Repurposing your old Apple Watch as a dedicated sleep tracker allows you to juice up your new model overnight while your semi-retired one keeps tabs on your sleep habits.

For this to work, you'll first want to double-check that Apple's auto-switch setting is on.

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Choose All Watches at the top of the screen. Turn on the toggle for Auto Switch.

This setting detects whether the new or old Apple Watch is on your wrist and switches between them automatically. That way, you can jump seamlessly between your new daytime model and the old one you wear at night.

When it's time for bed:

Access the Control Center on the Watch by swiping up from the bottom of the screen. Tap on the moon icon to put it into Sleep Focus.

After doing this, the Apple Watch will automatically track your sleep time and stages throughout the night. Then, after waking up, you can view your sleep data in the Sleep app on your Apple Watch or the Health app on your paired iPhone.