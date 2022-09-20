The Most Expensive Car In Charles Leclerc's Collection

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has been a racing prodigy since birth. Born on October 16, 1997, in the dreamy French microstate of Monaco, Charles Marc Hervé Perceval Leclerc became a French karting champion in 2009 at the tender age of 12 and captured the Monaco Kart cup at 13. He also won the GP3 Series championship in 2016 and the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2017 at only 20 years old. He joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and made his F1 debut with team Alfa Romeo Sauber in 2018. Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019 and became the second youngest driver to qualify for pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix that same year (via F1).

Cristiano barni/Shutterstock

Moreover, Leclerc outscored his former teammate Sebastian Vettel by 24 points in the driver's championship during his maiden F1 year, as reported by ESPN, leading Ferrari to offer a contract extension until the 2024 season, nearly tripling his $3.5 million salary in 2019. And in 2021, Leclerc extended his Ferrari contract until 2026 to earn anywhere from $12 million to $15 million annually until 2025.

Charles Leclerc could effortlessly amass a fancy and expensive car collection with all those earnings, but which is the fairest (and costliest) of the lot?