Ferrari 812 Superfast Versione Speciale has the most potent Ferrari V12 engine

As the name suggests, a standard Ferrari 812 Superfast is, well, a stupendously quick supercar. However, Ferrari recently unveiled a ‘faster’ and more potent version of the 812 Superfast. It will debut on May 5 as having the most powerful and highest-revving V12 engine in Ferrari’s history.

Ferrari refers to it as Versione Speciale or Special Version, although the name might change upon the vehicle’s debut in the next couple of weeks. Despite this, Ferrari was able to whet our appetites by releasing a couple of tidbits about its latest high-speed creation.

The Versione Speciale will have the same 6.5-liter V12 engine as a standard 812 Superfast. However, it now pumps out an astonishing 830 horsepower, 30+ more horses than stock. It has the same power output as Mansory’s Stallone GTS convertible (a highly-tuned version of the 812 Superfast), and we reckon it’s going to just as quick.

Officially, the 812 Versione Speciale’s V12 is the most powerful gasoline engine in a roadgoing Ferrari. Granted, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Spider have 986 horsepower from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, but the SF90 is a hybrid.

The new V12 also revs with authority, spinning close to 9,500 rpm. Considering a stock 812 Superfast produces maximum power at 8,500 rpm, we’re pretty sure the Special Version will sound more epic at full chat. Ferrari failed to mention the torque numbers, but we expect the new V12 to have more twists than a stock motor’s 530 pound-feet output.

We have no word yet on the performance numbers. But with more power than stock, the Ferrari 812 Superfast Versione Speciale will go like stink. A standard 812 Superfast goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.9-seconds, zero to 124 mph in 7.9-seconds, and has a top speed of 211 mph. Meanwhile, the Mansory Stallone GTS accelerates to 60 mph in 2.8-seconds and has a top speed of 214 mph, all while having the same power output as Ferrari’s latest 812 VS.

Other juicy features include Ferrari’s Slide Slip Control vehicle dynamics system and four-wheel steering for better handling. The exterior mods consist of more oversized air intakes, a new lip spoiler, new bumper fins, and an aluminum lover panel covering the rear glass. We also heard it’ll weigh less than a stock Superfast, tipping the scales at under 3,362 pounds (1,525 kg).

We’ll know more about Ferrari’s most extreme version of the 812 Superfast in the coming weeks.