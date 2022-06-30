Travis Scott's New Bugatti Has A Ridiculous Price Tag

In addition to being a rapper and businessman, Travis Scott is known for his admiration of exotic rides that pack tons of horsepower and awesome features. The man behind such chart-toppers as "Sicko Mode" has amassed a collection of vehicles that would make just about anyone envious, and like most car lovers, he always seems to want more. At the time of writing, the 31-year-old Houston native has multiple Lamborghinis, a few Mercedes-Benz models, and a healthy mix of sports cars and SUVs (via High Snobiety).

The latest car in Travis Scott's collection is an ultra-expensive Bugatti. Though no Bugatti is cheap, this one has a truly ridiculous price tag. Many have assumed the ride is a new purchase, but a representative has confirmed to TMZ that the rapper gifted himself the Bugatti for his birthday in 2020. Although Travis may not have bought it as recently as some thought, it's still shocking that a person would pay such a steep price for a car.