Alpha Wolf electric pickup truck debuts at The Petersen Automotive Museum

American startup Alpha Motors Corporation recently debuted its Wolf electric pickup truck at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California. When renderings of the Wolf started circling the interweb early this year, it immediately captured the hearts and minds of adventure junkies and ordinary folks for its old-school styling, zero-emissions powertrain, and attractive pricing.

The Alpha Wolf is a two-passenger electric utility truck available in standard rear-wheel drive with a single electric motor or a dual-motor AWD powertrain. It has a 75 kWh battery pack that provides up to 275 miles of driving range in a single full charge. Alpha Wolf is not a drag racer, but it can scoot from zero to 60 mph in around 6.2-seconds, pretty impressive for a rugged utility truck.

“The Wolf electric truck debut marks a significant milestone on our roadmap to commercialization,” said Alpha Motors Corporation. “We are driven to move humanity towards a carbon-neutral future through efficient mobility solutions.”

The Wolf’s debut caught us a bit off guard since the Alpha Ace Coupe urban EV first debuted in December 2020. Alpha also debuted the Jax CUV in February 2021 before presenting the Wolf EV truck in March. It seems Alpha Motors Corporation (AMC) is on the right path, given pickup trucks account for two-thirds of light vehicle sales in the United States.

What’s more interesting is American pickup truck buyers prefer buying their vehicles from US-based automakers. “Alpha Motor Corporation’s innovation and dedication to sustainable mobility have produced a vehicle made right here in Southern California,” said Terry L. Karges, Petersen Executive Director. AMC started taking reservations for the Wolf last March, and we’re betting a pre-production prototype will begin making rounds as early as mid-2022.

If Alpha plays its cards right, the Wolf could be a massive hit despite the lingering appeal of Rivian’s R1T and the new Ford F-150 Lightning. But unlike the Ford and Rivian, the Alpha Wolf could have base prices starting at about $36,000 (before tax credits), making it more appealing to a budget-oriented crowd. Considering the Rivian begins at $70,000 (and $40,000 for the commercial version of the F-150 Lightning), AMC is carving a niche in the EV category with its Wolf truck.

The Alpha Wolf measures 190-inches (4,828 mm) long, 76-inches wide (1,930 mm), and is 67-inches (1,700 mm) tall. Since it’s a two-seat, single cab model, the truck bed measures a generous 71-inches (1,810 mm) long, 62-inches (1,580 mm) wide, and 17-inches (428 mm) deep, enough to deliver up to 43.3 cubic feet of cargo space.

The Wolf on show at the Petersen is rolling in Black Rhino wheels with Primm Beadlock for superior traction and grip over inhospitable terrain. Inside, it has a digital speedometer, a digital center display, bolstered seating, charging ports, and a multi-layer center console storage system. AMC is still accepting reservations for Wolf at its official website, where you can also secure a build slot for the Superwolf and Wolf+.