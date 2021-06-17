Ford F-150 Lightning price per trim and options seemingly revealed

Ford may have been taking tens of thousands of F-150 Lightning electric pickup reservations, but the automaker has been playing it coy with full pricing details – until now. The all-electric version of the F-150 isn’t due to arrive in dealerships until 2022, but Ford has already taken more than 100,000 reservations complete with a refundable $100 deposit.

As always, a reservation doesn’t necessarily translate to an actual sale, and Ford isn’t counting on every one of those line-holders turning into a final customer. What many are likely to be waiting on is detailed pricing information for the various 2022 F-150 Lightning trims.

Ford has been fairly general with pricing guidance so far. The F-150 Lightning Pro – its commercial version of the truck – will start at $39,974 before destination and any incentives and credits. The mid-series F-150 Lightning XLT will start at $52,974, while top pricing will be around $90,474, the automaker has confirmed.

Full pricing on a per-trim basis, Ford has maintained, would come in fall 2021. However the actual price numbers seem to have emerged early, courtesy of a new survey Ford has sent out. According to the users at the F150Gen14 forum, multiple people received the questionnaire intended to find out which trim they’d pick depending on price, configuration, and available extras.

It makes for interesting reading. The F-150 XLT Lightning Premium Package will start at $57,774 before destination and incentives, according to the survey, while the F-150 Lightning Lariat will be from $67,474. The F-150 Lightning Lariat Premium Package will be from $79,474. Finally, the F-150 Lightning Platinum will be from $89,874.

The XLT, XLT Premium Package, and Lariat will all come with the standard range battery – expected to be rated for 230 EPA miles – with the extended range battery a $7,000 option. That pushes range to an estimated 300 miles, but also includes the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro charging box and increases horsepower, towing capability, and acceleration.

$1,070 adds the 9.6 kW Pro Power Onboard system to the Pro and XLT, bumping the total power output up from the standard 2.4 Kw. It also adds more 120V outlets. The feature is standard on other trims.

Another notable option apparently getting priced up now is the Co-Pilot 360 Active 2.0 package with Ford BlueCruise: that’s the automaker’s hands-free driver assistance system, for use on mapped highways. It’ll be $1,825 on the Lariat, and standard on above trims.

The Max Trailer Tow Package will be $865 on all but the top Platinum trim. That will add extra cooling for the battery and motors, nudging towing capacity up to 10,000 pounds in the process. Obviously we don’t know for sure whether these will be the final numbers, and likely won’t until Ford actually opens the order books for the EV truck later this year.

Still, there are more details in the original forum post, and it makes for interesting reading. Ford has obviously been making a big deal about the roughly $40k starting price for the electric truck, though as we’ve seen with other full-size pickups there’s likely to be a fairly large cohort of people who want the F-150 Lighting for its style, luxury options, and accessories rather than explicitly for work purposes. The biggest reason to go for the extended range battery is getting the advanced charger, perhaps, which will allow the electric pickup to act as a whole-home battery.