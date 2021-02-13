Alpha JAX CUV is a fantastic looking rugged EV

Alpha Motor Corporation has unveiled an exciting new electric crossover utility vehicle known as the Jax Crossover Utility Vehicle. JAX stands for Junior All-terrain Crossover, and it’s a utility vehicle meant to carry four passengers with all-road performance, durability, and completely clean power. Alpha offers the JAX in four-wheel drive or front-wheel drive configurations.

Both have a towing capacity of 1850 pounds and can accelerate to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. Electricity is stored in a 75 kWh lithium-ion battery giving an estimated driving range of 250 miles per charge. The compact vehicle measures 180 inches in length, 76 inches in width, and 64 inches in height.

It’s able to comfortably seat four passengers with 62.5 cubic feet of combined storage. The vehicle was unveiled in a deep green paint the company says was inspired by nature surrounding the Redwood Highway in Northern California. The interior has advanced features, including a driver-centric digital speedometer, digital center display, ergonomically bolstered seating, and an audio system.

The launch of the JAX CUV comes a month after Alpha launch the Performance Edition of the ACE coupe, which is a four-wheel drive, dual-motor electric vehicle that can reach 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. The company also offers a standard coupe version of the electric car. Alpha is currently taking reservations for the JAX and other versions of its electric vehicle.

Pricing for the JAX range from $38,000-$48,000, presumably depending on if the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version or front-wheel-drive version is chosen. For those wondering, the standard Alpha coupe starts at $32,000 and goes to $39,000, while the performance edition has unannounced pricing. The reservation page for the cars is here.