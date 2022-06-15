Could Three Wheels Be The Answer To Affordable Urban EVs?

Electric cars are great, but the market has yet to reach a saturation point where production costs are reasonable enough to merit a genuinely affordable price tag. The cheapest four-wheeled electric cars for sale are the Nissan Leaf, Mini Cooper SE, and Chevy Bolt EV, all of which start at or below $30,000 before applicable federal tax credits. Meanwhile, Tesla's most affordable EV, the Model 3 RWD sedan, has a $57,490 base price. In return, you get an EV that approaches the pinnacle of all-electric performance and engineering: 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, a top speed of 145 mph, and about 334 miles of driving range. Still, 57 grand isn't what you'd call inexpensive or affordable.

However, a handful of up-and-coming EV makers promise to deliver zero-emissions driving fun, acceptable range, and quirky styling while remaining pocket-friendly to the core, but there's a catch: all of these new EVs are three-wheelers or trikes, and why not? Having fewer wheels means lesser costs, making it cheaper to build. And with its more compact size, the three-wheeled urban EV will be easier to park, quicker to charge (with more miniature battery packs), and cheaper to maintain in the long run.