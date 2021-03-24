Canadian EV maker Daymak launches crowdfunding campaign for its Spiritus three-wheel EV

If you haven’t heard of Daymak before, we can’t blame you. However, the Toronto-based mobility provider has been around since 2002 and is a pioneer in making light electric vehicles (LEV). Daymak recently launched a crowdfunding campaign for its newest Spiritus three-wheeled EV. The Spiritus is part of the brand’s Avvenire series, including the unique Terra electric off-road bike and the Skyrider flying EV.

The Daymak Spiritus is a two-seat, three-wheeled coupe EV with the front styling of a small car. It bears similar design cues to the ElectraMeccanica Solo, a single-seat EV with two wheels in the front and a single wheel in the back. It also reminds us of the Aptera solar-powered EV and Arcimoto’s three-wheeled FUV or ‘Fun Utility Vehicle.’

However, what makes Spiritus unique is its propensity for speed. Daymak claims Spiritus is the fastest three-wheeler in the world, capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph in under two seconds. The Daymak Spiritus Deluxe offers 186 miles of range and a reasonable $19,995 base price.

Meanwhile, the hotrod Spiritus Ultimate model starts at $149,000 and has a range of 298 miles. It also has AWD and an 80 kWh battery. Furthermore, the Ultimate model has an all-carbon-fiber body to reduce weight.

The Spiritus also comes with fancy scissor doors, four airbags, and no less than seven screens inside the cabin. Also standard are four cameras that project a 360-degree view of the vehicle to the occupants and an array of solar panels to trickle-charge the battery. Moreover, Spiritus can perform autonomous driving, although Daymak failed to mention if the vehicle is capable of Level 2, Level 3, or full autonomy.

Daymak aims to achieve at least 50,000 pre-orders for Spiritus, while the crowdfunding campaign runs until July 23, 2021. Interested buyers can make a $100 deposit to secure their build slots. Daymak is also throwing in a ‘lower-price guarantee’ for early reservists when the EV goes on sale in 2023.