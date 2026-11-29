Should You Lease Or Buy A Car? 10 Factors To Consider
On the face of it, leasing a vehicle may not sound like the best idea. You pay monthly to use the vehicle, but eventually, you have to give it back. Worse, you walk away with literally nothing when you return the leased vehicle. What's the point in spending money on a car every month when you're paying to use it but not own it? It turns out there are some factors to consider if a lease option is on the table and you're considering buying a new vehicle.
Leasing isn't ideal for everyone, but it can be a solid solution if your financial situation is expected to change or you have specific preferences for what and how you drive. A leased car could also be a good fit if you have your sights set on a specific luxury vehicle.
It can also be hard to qualify for a loan, whereas a lease may be more accessible depending on your job, income, and down payment. It's not right for everyone, but here are some situations where it's worth considering a lease rather than buying a car outright or financing it.
Leasing lets you upgrade often
The top selling point people who prefer leased vehicles often share is that leasing lets you upgrade more often. Although I was shocked when someone first told me they preferred leasing to buying because they could drive the newest Mercedes every couple of years, it's a fair point to consider.
Technology is changing fast, so leasing can be a solid way to get the latest vehicle features. If appearances matter to you — for your career or personal life — you can roll up in a nearly new vehicle for as long as you maintain the lease. You can also swap out vehicles if your life circumstances change. Maybe you suddenly need a family-friendly vehicle and can swap out your two-seater for an SUV with a bit of paperwork.
For upgrades, especially with electric and hybrid vehicles on offer, you might want features (and possibly better gas mileage) that an EV offers. When it comes to buying versus leasing an EV, purchase prices can be higher, so leasing may be a better option depending on your monthly budget. Plus, Consumer Reports notes that some dealers offer tax credits to EV lease customers.
Leasing can involve lower monthly payments
One major selling point of leasing over financing is that a lease can often cost less per month than financing the vehicle's full purchase price. In my case, that's exactly what pushed me to lease a then-new Toyota Tacoma. The down payment wasn't insurmountable, and lease payments were lower than any financing option the dealership offered.
Toyota specifically points this out in its leasing materials: your monthly payment could be lower with a lease. That makes sense because a lease isn't technically paying down the vehicle's sale price. Instead, you're basically paying a fee to borrow the vehicle, with limits on how far you can drive and the maintenance you need to keep up to meet the lease terms.
The lease versus finance decision involves many factors, but monthly cost may matter most. Especially with a lease that includes maintenance and covers your monthly mileage, that cost alone could convince you to lease. You may find an all-in payment that's less than what you'd pay for a financed vehicle that depreciates each year.
A lease may require less money down
If you've ever seen a commercial promoting a holiday sale on brand-new vehicles, you've likely seen a promising blurb about the lease terms, including a staggeringly low down payment. Although exceptions exist depending on the manufacturer, your financial situation, and the financing terms, leases tend to have lower upfront barriers to financing. Most leases involve less money down than financing, and that was true in my experience.
Toyota points out that leasing has minimal upfront costs compared to a long-term purchase loan, and that was true when I leased my Tacoma. With about $1,000 down, I could drive away in a new Tacoma with a manageable monthly payment. In contrast, financing would have taken a larger chunk of funds, and the monthly payments would have been higher. In fact, without a lease option, I would have had to walk away from the deal that day, without the truck I wanted.
Buying versus leasing has plenty of pros and cons. For me, my preference for a new (and very specific) vehicle, combined with my desire to leave the dealership without a huge down payment, led me to choose leasing.
Maintenance may be covered with leased cars
If you've ever taken your vehicle in for regular maintenance, you may be shocked by the price tag — even without those unexpected post-appointment service recommendations. I was pleasantly surprised that my Toyota lease bundled regular maintenance into the lease cost, and all I had to do was schedule service and roll in.
Coverage applied to the first two years or 25,000 miles, and my plan also included roadside assistance. Plus, the package included unlimited miles. We didn't really need it, but the lease covered my basic needs for the first couple of years. While the roadside assistance seems somewhat counterintuitive for a brand-new vehicle, the peace of mind was pretty valuable.
Toyota isn't the only brand that offers lease service, either. Honda and Acura, for example, offer service plans for lease. Acura notes that a Honda or Acura Care Vehicle Service Contract, which you can add to your lease, includes regular service. If you plan to lease and want this feature, ask your dealer or read the fine print for specifics — especially if you're leasing a used car, where those services may be more necessary.
A leased car stays under warranty
One of the best things about leasing a new Toyota Tacoma was that, in addition to our built-in service plan, we also had warranty coverage. Originally, we thought we might upgrade to a newer model year after leasing for a while. In our case, the warranty would have continued to cover the newer vehicle, too, so we could have coverage in perpetuity. That contrasts with our used Toyota Sienna, which conveniently had no issues until we ran out of the dealership's add-on warranty.
Toyota points out that while you're under the lease term, the manufacturer generally maintains the warranty. Unlike buying a car, where the warranty eventually expires, leasing keeps you under warranty. What exactly does the warranty cover? That depends on the manufacturer's specific terms.
Toyota, for example, says the basic warranty covers system failures, like power windows stopping or the touchscreen's electrical system fritzing out. It also covers things like suspension and other electrical components, plus the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. It's always ideal to ask questions at your dealership or read through all the warranty documents yourself. In general, a warranty can offer peace of mind, knowing you're not responsible for much on your leased vehicle beyond regular maintenance.
Low-mileage drivers might benefit from a lease
When I brought my brand-new Toyota Tacoma in for its first covered service, the maintenance staff told me to come back later. The terms said we should bring the vehicle in every few months for service, but they tracked it by miles instead. Suffice it to say, we weren't driving our Tacoma enough (it wasn't our primary vehicle) to meet the lease mileage limits.
For many drivers, mileage restrictions can feel limiting, but for me, they weren't a concern. If you don't drive much or have a very short commute, a lease with built-in mileage caps may not be a bad idea. With Toyota, we had a 15,000-mile-per-year limit, slightly higher than the national average (about 13,400 miles as of 2022, per the Federal Highway Administration).
That said, mileage may matter less with some manufacturers. For example, Acura lease customers can purchase an extension that lets them drive more than 15,000 miles per year without overage fees at the end of the lease. Some Honda and Acura lease payment programs also offer mileage forgiveness if you exceed the set amount. On the other hand, if you don't use all your miles, Acura lets you roll them over into your next lease.
Leasing may be smart if you're prepared to refinance soon
While most people who lease a vehicle expect to swap cars every couple of years, that's not the only way to buy a car. If you urgently need (or want) a new car but the finances aren't quite right for a long-term loan with a significant down payment, a lease could be a smart decision.
In my case, I was coming off of a tough self-employed month, with changes anticipated the next month. I also had some cash from turning in a "junker" car through a recycling program. The lease was the perfect stopgap to get the four-wheel drive we needed, with the option to essentially refinance the car later.
If you know you can comfortably handle the lease payment each month, it doesn't hurt to think ahead to how you could pivot once your new job starts or you get an expected financial bump. In my case, I paid my lease for about a year before buying it out. In the interim, my financial situation changed, and I joined a credit union that offered better financing terms than the Toyota dealership. Essentially, deciding whether it's cheaper to lease or buy depends on your finances and your dealership's specific terms.
Leasing for business needs could save money
When it comes to leasing a car for business, there's good news and bad news, depending on your industry. If you plan to drive for a delivery or rideshare service, a lease may not be the best idea, mostly because of mileage limits. While it's not necessarily frowned upon to use a leased vehicle for rideshare gigs, the vehicle must meet the rideshare service's requirements.
Ultimately, the vehicle manufacturer can stipulate what the lessee can and can't do with the leased vehicle, so it's essential to read the fine print and ask questions if you're leasing for that purpose. That said, if you lease a vehicle for business purposes, you may be eligible for tax benefits.
For business owners, that could mean savings on your lease payment. Honda suggests that lease customers speak to their tax professionals for specifics. Toyota notes that lease payments may qualify as a deductible business expense. IRS guidance on income and expenses states that business owners can either deduct a standard mileage rate for business miles or claim actual expenses, including the lease payment.
Leasing means no selling or negotiation at the end of the term
One plus of leasing is that when the term ends, you simply return the car. As long as you've followed the terms — like keeping mileage under the limit and maintaining the car — the handover can be simple. Whether you roll into a new lease or walk away without the car, there may be a bit of paperwork, and that's it. But there are other options when the lease ends.
Although a lease is for a set amount of time, you may be able to buy it out, either at the end of the term or early. Manufacturer deals vary, but Honda, for example, states that your lease payoff amount is included in your contract. It's a fixed amount (which determines your monthly payment), so if you want to buy out the lease, you don't need to do any calculations later. At any point in the lease, you'll know how much cash you need to buy it out (or finance).
Leasing doesn't inherently involve selling or negotiating at the end of the term, but getting out early can be trickier. As noted, you may be able to buy out the lease, but dropping the car and the attached payment can be tougher. While selling and lease transfer are options, they require more work for the lessee, and I found both daunting when I read through my Toyota terms.
Depreciation isn't your problem with a lease
As soon as you drive a brand-new vehicle off the dealership lot, it starts to depreciate. If you've ever heard that phrase and wondered whether it's true, it technically is. A new vehicle may depreciate about 20 percent in the first year, according to U.S. News, and 30 percent by the second year. This drop can be a major problem for owners, especially if a financed car is totaled.
The good news is that with a leased vehicle, depreciation isn't really your problem. If you plan to lease for a set amount of time and then swap vehicles, depreciation matters less. Things may be different if you plan to buy out the lease, as I did. If you have your heart set on a particular car, though, it may be worth the finagling to get what you want at a monthly price you're comfortable with.