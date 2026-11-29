On the face of it, leasing a vehicle may not sound like the best idea. You pay monthly to use the vehicle, but eventually, you have to give it back. Worse, you walk away with literally nothing when you return the leased vehicle. What's the point in spending money on a car every month when you're paying to use it but not own it? It turns out there are some factors to consider if a lease option is on the table and you're considering buying a new vehicle.

Leasing isn't ideal for everyone, but it can be a solid solution if your financial situation is expected to change or you have specific preferences for what and how you drive. A leased car could also be a good fit if you have your sights set on a specific luxury vehicle.

It can also be hard to qualify for a loan, whereas a lease may be more accessible depending on your job, income, and down payment. It's not right for everyone, but here are some situations where it's worth considering a lease rather than buying a car outright or financing it.