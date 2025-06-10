Is It Cheaper To Lease Or Buy A Car?

When it comes time to get a new car, we're often faced with two competing options: lease or buy. For many of us, this means weighing the pros and cons of leasing versus financing a car, unless we're planning to pay cash for it. As it's often one of the biggest financial decisions we face as drivers, it's not one we take lightly. Leasing and buying a car achieve the same outcome: getting you behind the wheel. However, how you pay for your car and what you get for your money can be very different.

At first glance, leasing can seem like a very attractive option because of the lower upfront costs and monthly payments compared to financing a car. In fact, depending on the lease, you may find your payments are much lower than what you'd pay with a car loan, sometimes by several hundred dollars. That means you might be able to drive a more expensive car if you lease than you could if you financed the purchase.

The problem is, lower monthly payments don't always tell the whole story, and they certainly don't mean you're getting a better financial deal. When you buy a car, every payment you make helps you build equity. Once you've paid off the loan, you own the vehicle outright and can keep driving it without ever making another monthly payment. Buying a car also allows you to avoid things like the mileage limits and extra wear-and-tear charges that are often found in lease agreements. While leasing can sometimes feel cheaper month to month, buying may ultimately cost less in the long run, depending on how long you keep the car.

