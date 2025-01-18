How To Get Out Of A Car Lease Early (And How Hard It May Be To Do)

For many, the best way to acquire a new car, truck, or SUV is to lease the vehicle from a dealership. As convenient as leasing a new or even a used car can be, doing so means you don't actually own the vehicle you drive off the lot. The title is generally held by the financial institution behind the sale, and yes, those factions can legally reclaim the vehicle should you default on the terms of your lease.

Given the stakes, should you find yourself in a position where a default is possible, it would be wise to try and find a way out of the lease before it comes to that. The same logic applies for those who might simply be looking to terminate an agreement because they no longer want or need the vehicle they leased. Whatever your reasons might be, if you currently find yourself in either of those camps, you'll be happy to know there are several avenues you can take to get out of a car lease early.

The bad news is that there aren't really any free or easy ways to exit a lease agreement early, and your available options and their associated costs may be impacted by where you live. Here's a look at a few options worth considering if you need to end your car lease early.

