12 Expert Tips To Make Your Car Easier To Sell

One of the best things you can do to make your car instantly more valuable is to get it properly serviced. This shows potential buyers that you have taken care of your car and that it is in good condition.

Imagine if the buyer takes the car on a test only to find that there are some minor issues with it, like the windshield wiper making too much noise, one of the indicators not working properly, or the air conditioner not cooling as best as it should. Now even though these issues may be minor, they can have a negative impact on the buyer as they might feel like they will have to put in a lot of money after buying the car to get it back in mint condition.

The worst part is that they can also use these points as leverage to negotiate the price of the car. On the contrary, if you plan on selling your car to a direct buyer or even a second-hand car dealership, presenting a well-serviced car will help you fetch a better price for it.

So don't shy away from spending some money on brake pads, engine oil, coolants, or anything that the buyer can notice on the first test drive. At the same time, you don't really need to go too overboard with fixing each and every detail of your car.

For example, fixing things like your car's suspension bushings won't really affect the price it gets you, and the buyer already knows that it's a second-hand car, so they can't expect it to be in the perfect condition anyway.