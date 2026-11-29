13 Milwaukee Tools Under $120 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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Milwaukee, a renowned name in the world of tools, known for its signature black and red color, is home to a wide assortment of tools and other jobsite accessories that help professionals in their jobs. As one of the major tool brands, several of its products recently won the 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards in their respective categories.
If you are looking to replace your old tools or expand your existing collection without going over the budget, let us make your job easier. We have compiled some of the best Milwaukee tools priced under $120 that are worth considering.
You can save additional money when buying Milwaukee products from Home Depot, as the retailer often puts them on deep discounts and sales, though barring an increase in price you will be able to buy each of these tools for under $120 no matter what retail holiday you celebrate. However, before buying Milwaukee tools, check the warranty information and make sure the tool has the features you need for your work.
Electrician's Pliers Hand Tool Set (5-Piece)
The Electrician's Pliers Hand Tool Set consists of five different pliers – long-nose, straight jaw, diagonal cutting pliers, High Leverage Lineman's pliers with crimper, and 6-in-1 combination electrician's wire strippers. Each pair of pliers is constructed from forged steel to bring strength, while the rust-resistant coating adds durability. The wire stripper can deal with 8-18 AWG solid wires and 10-20 AWG stranded wires to rip off insulation layers without damaging the cable.
Moreover, the diagonal pliers feature iron carbide cutting edges, which aid in performing repeated cutting with a consistent precision. Meanwhile, the straight jaw pliers have exposed metal handles for punching. The multipurpose combination pliers include a bolt cutter and a loop maker, plus dedicated slots to cut each cable size with precision.
You can get this set at Home Depot for $64.97 at a 28% discount, and it has a 4.7 rating from 1,045 customers, making it one of the best sellers on the platform. Also, you get a limited lifetime warranty on this hand tool set.
M12 Hackzall Cordless Reciprocating Saw
With the M12 Hackzall Cordless Reciprocating Saw, you can cut through various materials, such as wood, plastic, drywall, and PVC, especially in areas that are difficult to access with larger tools. It has a battery fuel gauge that keeps you updated with the charge status and an LED light that illuminates the workspace for precise working. In addition, the tool is compatible with both Hackzall and Sawzall-style blades and thanks to the QUIK-LOCK keyless blade clamp, you can switch between them without requiring extra hand tools.
This reciprocating saw can produce up to 3,000 SPM of cutting speed with a ½-inch stroke length to execute the task in no time. Additionally, the lightweight design makes it easier to maneuver, and the all-metal gear case keeps the internal components safe from dust and debris. It can prove handy in plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and other maintenance jobs and is available at Home Depot for $119. The tool has a 4.6-star rating from 3,345 users, making it one of the platform's top-rated products.
Packout 22 in. Medium Red Tool Box
Any toolkit is incomplete without a sturdy toolbox at hand. The Packout Medium Red Tool Box is made from high-quality, impact-resistant polymers that can withstand accidental drops and tough jobsite conditions, and its reinforced corners protect against unintentional bumps and nudges. The toolbox comes with a 75-pound holding capacity and has dedicated trays and compartments where you can store the smaller accessories and hand tools, while the deeper compartment below works for storing power tools.
Thanks to the metal-reinforced locking points, the lid stays securely locked during transport, plus the carry handle allows for convenient handling. The IP65 rating offers protection against outdoor elements, like rain and dust. Other than these, the box is compatible with the Milwaukee Packout system, so you can stack it easily on top of other modular toolboxes or chests.
You can grab it at Home Depot for $89.97, where it has garnered more than 1,150 ratings, giving it an average score of 4.8.
25 ft. Magnetic Tape Measure
The 25-foot Magnetic Tape Measure, priced at $24.97 on Home Depot, is another handy product from Milwaukee. Useful for carpenters, electricians, plumbers, and more, this tape measure has a durable 25-foot steel blade with bold black markings against a bright yellow background for easy readability. The blade has double-sided printing and has both SAE and metric size scales. It can extend horizontally up to a distance of 12 feet without bending; hence, you can take solo measurements. Overall, it has a 15-foot reach.
A magnetic hook on the end of the blade grabs onto metal and other surfaces to support longer readings. Other than these, the blade retracts smoothly into the housing, which is fully reinforced to offer protection against impacts. The design also comes with a wire-form belt clip, which makes it easier to mount the tape onto your tool belt for quick use. This measuring tool received over 900 ratings on the platform, with an average total score of 4.6.
8-in-1 Compact Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver
Being one of the top-rated products on Home Depot, the 8-in-1 Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver sits at a score of 4.7 from 425 raters. It is a compact tool that comes with seven interchangeable bits of the common types and sizes, including Torx, Phillips, square, and slotted. The ¼-inch nut driver has dedicated slots in the handle to store the extra bits for an easy switch, plus these fasteners also feature power grooves, which makes them compatible with your power tools.
In addition, each bit has a wrench-ready hex shank to provide the user with added leverage when dealing with stubborn screws. The chrome-plated finish resists corrosion, while the magnetic bit retention system keeps fasteners aligned with the bit during driving.
With the all-metal ratcheting mechanism, you won't have to reposition the screwdriver after every turn. Instead, just move the handle back and forth for a quick reset. Priced at just $17.97, the tool offers a limited lifetime warranty.
M12 12V 3/8 in. Right Angle Drill (Tool-Only)
The M12 12V ⅜ in. Right Angle Drill is a cordless tool featuring a 3-¾-inch L-shaped head that can slide into compact and tight spaces, such as under the car's hood, between pipes, automotive parts, and more. There is an electronic clutch with 11 settings and a dedicated drill mode to choose from depending on the size and type of the fastener you are dealing with, though the maximum torque output tops at 100 inch-pounds. Moreover, the tool is built with an extended paddle switch that makes it convenient to operate, especially in confined spaces.
With the onboard fuel gauge, you can keep track of the charge status, while the built-in LED light keeps the workspace well-lit for better visibility. Other than these, this drill has a ⅜-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck, which firmly holds the bit during the task. You can grab the tool at Home Depot for $119, where it has a 4.6-star rating from over a thousand customers.
8 PC Precision Screwdriver Set, FASTBACK 5in1 Folding Knife, and 3PC Aviation Snip Set
If you want a full set of hand tools in one kit, this bundle is worth considering. For a price of just $75.97 (currently down from $89.97), you get eight precision screwdrivers with different head sizes, including Phillips and slotted types. Hence, you can use them for a range of fastening tasks. All these screwdrivers feature chrome-plated shanks for protection against corrosion, and have color-coded caps, which makes them easy to identify right out of the toolbox. Moreover, the back caps are impact-resistant, so you can also strike them with a hammer to break loose stubborn fasteners.
Additionally, you get a multi-functional Fastback knife that is integrated with a wire stripper, a bottle opener, and a folding ¼-inch bit holder, along with a blade that has a partially serrated area to help tear through material. This pocket knife can be folded inward when not in use, plus the liner lock keeps the blade securely tucked in for user safety.
In addition, the bundle includes three aviation snip pliers, designed for left, right, and straight cutting. Consequently, you can use them to make different types of cuts at various angles, making them handy for electricians, automotive professionals, and more. The set holds a score of 4.5 based on 825 ratings on Home Depot.
M12 12V Rotary Tool
The M12 12V Rotary Tool is another cordless tool featured in Milwaukee's M12 collection that has the ability to generate up to 32,000 RPM to execute different kinds of cutting and grinding tasks. Though, you can use a variable speed trigger to select one of the six speed outputs. It has a ⅛-inch collet, which brings compatibility with multiple rotary tool accessories, like cutting wheels, sanding discs, polishing accessories, and more. With the compact and lightweight design, the tool can easily navigate into confined spots.
Moreover, the design features grinder-style exhaust ports and added protection on the front bearing, which prevents dust from reaching the motor and internal components for longevity. Also, keep note of the remaining battery levels via the on-board fuel gauge. Coming from one of the major power tool brands, you can purchase this product on Home Depot for $79, after a 34% discount on its original price. It is also among the platform's best sellers, with a 4.3 rating from over 1,200 customers.
6 in. and 10 in. 2-Piece Adjustable Wrench Set
Coming with two wrenches of six inches and 10 inches, this Wrench Set from Milwaukee is a handy addition to your toolkit. The smaller wrench offers a jaw capacity of 15⁄16 inches, while the larger one can open up to 1 ⅜ inches, consequently allowing you to work with a wide range of fastener sizes. Both wrenches are made with a chrome plating finish to keep them protected against rust and corrosion and have tether-ready lanyard loops to offer an attachment point.
In addition, these wrenches have adjustment screw gears that maintain the selected jaw size during the task so you won't have to adjust it again. Also, the jaws have a smooth surface to prevent any damage to the fasteners and remain parallel to each other when gripping and working with the fastener. This hand tool comes with a limited lifetime warranty and can be bought at Home Depot for $24.97, following a 29% discount. Rated 4.8 from 428 reviewers, it is one of the best sellers on the site.
Milwaukee's 7-Piece Hand Tool Holiday Gift Set (Limited Edition)
Milwaukee's 7-Piece Hand Tool Holiday Gift Set is a limited-edition set currently on sale at Home Depot. It consists of the essential hand tools that no handyman should be without, such as long-nose and diagonal cutting pliers that let you work with wires and cables in compact spaces and at difficult angles. There's also a 14-in-1 multi-bit screwdriver that can help execute a range of fastening tasks, plus there are dedicated storage slots in the handle where you can store the extra bits for a quick swap.
In this holiday gift set from Milwaukee, you also get a Fastback folding knife that aids in everyday jobsite tasks, such as opening packages, cutting through cardboard, and other materials. For user safety, there's one pair of safety glasses, made of clear and anti-scratch lenses to protect your eyes from dust and debris while also offering clear vision. You also get a polybag to store these glasses.
Additionally, the kit includes a 25-inch tape measure for obtaining lengths and marking distances between objects, as well as installation points. To mark such points, use the Inkzall double-sided jobsite marker that is built with a fine tip and a chisel tip on each end to make it applicable on a range of materials. The good part is that it can last for up to 72 hours even with the cap off. It has a score of 4.7 from almost 3,000 customers on Home Depot.
Inkzall Black Fine Point Jobsite Permanent Marker
A durable and high-quality jobsite marker should be a part of every complete toolkit. Milwaukee's Inkzall Jobsite Permanent Marker is a fine-point marking and writing tool through which you can create cutting guides, mark measuring points, label surfaces, and more. It can work on a range of surfaces, no matter if they are rough like concrete or smooth like a tile. Moreover, this black permanent marker also works on dusty, wet, or oily surfaces, thanks to the addition of a clog-resistant tip.
It has an anti-roll body, so you can place it on a stable surface without worrying about it rolling away; it also has a tether-ready lanyard hole and a hard hat clip to attach to your work cap. The ink dries quickly to reduce smearing; the marker is also available in colors other than black, such as red and blue.
M18 Cordless Search Light
The M18 Cordless Search Light is another Milwaukee tool priced under $120 that should be in your collection. Coming from the M18 line of tools, this portable light can generate up to 1,250 lumens of bright output to help you illuminate the workspace, such as working on construction sites after sunset, or looking for something in a dark room, like a basement. You can even use the light in case of unexpected power outages, so the work remains uninterrupted.
There are four output modes — spot, flood, strobe, and a combination of spot/flood — and the beam can go as far as 730 yards to expand your visibility range. The 198-degree rotating head can direct the light output in the desired direction. In addition, this light is integrated with an on-board battery gauge that lets you keep track of the charge status.
Since the design is IP54-rated, it will stay safe against water and dust, so you can use it in outdoor work environments without worries of damage. Another great part is that the LEDs are backed with a limited lifetime warranty. You can buy this searchlight at Home Depot for $119, where over a thousand reviewers rate it an average of 4.8.
Methodology
Milwaukee makes a ton of products, from hand and power tools to storage solutions and other jobsite equipment. While prices vary, this guide includes only Milwaukee products listed at under $120 on Home Depot, even without ongoing sales or discounts.
To ensure that these products function as intended, we kept the minimum rating criteria at an average of 4.3, gathered from at least 400 user ratings on the respective product page. Moreover, all these products are available via the official Milwaukee store on Home Depot.