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Milwaukee, a renowned name in the world of tools, known for its signature black and red color, is home to a wide assortment of tools and other jobsite accessories that help professionals in their jobs. As one of the major tool brands, several of its products recently won the 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards in their respective categories.

If you are looking to replace your old tools or expand your existing collection without going over the budget, let us make your job easier. We have compiled some of the best Milwaukee tools priced under $120 that are worth considering.

You can save additional money when buying Milwaukee products from Home Depot, as the retailer often puts them on deep discounts and sales, though barring an increase in price you will be able to buy each of these tools for under $120 no matter what retail holiday you celebrate. However, before buying Milwaukee tools, check the warranty information and make sure the tool has the features you need for your work.