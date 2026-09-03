5 Milwaukee Tools Offering Deep Discounts & Freebies During Home Depot's Labor Day Sale

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Another holiday weekend is approaching, and it happens to be a pretty big one for both consumers and retailers throughout the United States. Traditional Labor Day weekend sales offer consumers the chance to spend some of the money they labored so hard to earn on the gear they need at a sometimes dramatically reduced price. For their part, retailers are out to tempt those shoppers with deals that are too good to pass up.

The Home Depot is one of those retailers, and if you're interested, the big box home improvement outlet is running some pretty impressive Labor Day sales on everything from grills and backyard decor to appliances and power tools. If you're looking to up your DIY game or add to the gear you use at your pro worksite, you should know that powered and non-powered tools from the market's major manufacturers are included in the sale.

That list includes Milwaukee Tools, with the Techtronic Industries-owned toolmaker offering a mix of major discounts and "buy one, get one free" deals on some of its most desirable devices as part of The Home Depot sales event. Here's a look at some of the Milwaukee Tools branded gear that are fronting some of the event's deepest discounts or include the best freebies.