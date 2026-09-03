5 Milwaukee Tools Offering Deep Discounts & Freebies During Home Depot's Labor Day Sale
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Another holiday weekend is approaching, and it happens to be a pretty big one for both consumers and retailers throughout the United States. Traditional Labor Day weekend sales offer consumers the chance to spend some of the money they labored so hard to earn on the gear they need at a sometimes dramatically reduced price. For their part, retailers are out to tempt those shoppers with deals that are too good to pass up.
The Home Depot is one of those retailers, and if you're interested, the big box home improvement outlet is running some pretty impressive Labor Day sales on everything from grills and backyard decor to appliances and power tools. If you're looking to up your DIY game or add to the gear you use at your pro worksite, you should know that powered and non-powered tools from the market's major manufacturers are included in the sale.
That list includes Milwaukee Tools, with the Techtronic Industries-owned toolmaker offering a mix of major discounts and "buy one, get one free" deals on some of its most desirable devices as part of The Home Depot sales event. Here's a look at some of the Milwaukee Tools branded gear that are fronting some of the event's deepest discounts or include the best freebies.
M18 FUEL Hackzall Reciprocating Saw
First is a pretty steep price reduction, with The Home Depot selling Milwaukee's Lithium-Ion powered M18 FUEL Hackzall Reciprocating Saw for just $199.
For reference, that tool is typically listed for $359, with THD's Labor Day Sale price serving as a $160 discount. On top of that, Home Depot is adding a "buy one, get one" option with this tool, offering a 5% discount on the "get one" items, which include a 16-piece reciprocating saw blade set, a 35-foot tape measure, or a pair of Milwaukee safety glasses. 5% may not be much, but this is a good deal on its own, so just consider that a bonus.
As for the Hackzall Saw, it's as highly rated as just about any Milwaukee power tool currently available through The Home Depot with a 4.8-star rating based on more than 4,000 user reviews. The saw features Milwaukee's Powerstate brushless motor, as well as the brand's Redlink tool monitoring technology. It's compact, it's lightweight, and it still packs plenty of the on-the-job punch you expect from Milwaukee Tools. Its rechargeable M18 battery is also shareable between other devices in the M18 family. Just in case there's any question about Milwaukee's rep in the reciprocating saw market, they tend to rank among the best available to consumers.
M18 Fuel M18 FUEL Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit + Free Hex Impact Driver
Milwaukee's reputation in the lithium-ion game is also solid, as the brand pretty much invented the tech. This M18 combination kit featuring a brushless Powerstate motored M18 Hammer Drill and Impact Driver, a pair of 5Ah M18 batteries, a charger, and a hard shell carrying case is just $399.
If you buy it as part of The Home Depot's Labor Day Sale this weekend, however, you can add another M18 tool or battery free of charge. That tool is Milwaukee's 1/4-inch Hex Impact Driver, which, on its own, retails for $179. Meanwhile, the battery is a 5Ah M18 XC Extended Capacity pack, which typically sells for $169. You probably can't go wrong with either of those options.
As for the "buy one" part of this "get one free" deal, the 2 tool kit also boasts a user rating of 4.8 stars, a number that is based on more than 4,000 reviews. While a few of those shoppers complained of issues with the chuck and weight of the tools, most praised each tool's power credentials, runtime abilities, and durability.
M18 FUEL Plunge Cut Track Saw
A track saw is, perhaps, not one of those tools that the Average Joe necessarily needs in their arsenal. But if you regularly find yourself working with wood that requires end to end cutting, you might want to check out Home Depot, as the retailer is selling Milwaukee's M18 FUEL Plunge Cut Track Saw for $429.
That number might still seem pretty high, particularly for the more budget-minded shoppers out there. However, the $429 price tag marks a significant reduction in the cutter's normal retail price of $569.
That's particularly true for an item as well-liked by consumers, who have rated it at a solid 4.6 stars on its THD product page. The brushless Powerstate and Redlink equipped saw can deliver up to a 6 1/2-inch deep cut to those who need it, and comes with a 55-inch track to ensure you're always cutting straight. It also comes with a vacuum port and dust bag that Milwaukee claims can collect up to 90-percent of the sawdust produced during usage, and its cordless design makes it easily transportable to boot.
M12 FUEL Insider 1/4 in. - 3/8 in. Extended Reach Box Ratchet + Free Battery
While Milwaukee's M18 gear is featured prominently in The Home Depot's Labor Day Sale offerings, there are a couple of M12 devices worth having a look at, including this handy M12 Extended Reach Box Ratchet. It is hardly among the cheaper options you'll find in the M12 lineup, however, as it typically sells for $299. That price may be far more palatable with its current "buy one, get one" status, which nets users a free, $129 5Ah lithium-ion M12 XC High Output battery with purchase.
That could be a deal-maker for some as the $299 sticker price on the ratchet does not include a battery. But it does include a 13-piece set of Insider-styled metric sockets in sizes 8 through 21 and ratchet adapters sized 1/4-inch Hex, 1/4-inch Anvil, and 3/8-inch Anvil. The powered ratchet can produce up to 350 RPM and 60 ft-lbs of torque by way of a Powerstate brushless motor, though it can also be used manually when the need arises.
With a 4.5-star user rating, customers generally appreciate the device too, with some 90% of reviewers recommending it to others. Some users did note durability and functionality issues, however, so that may be worth considering for those who might still be wary of the ratchet's sticker price.
M18 FUEL Oscillating Multi-Tool
By most power tool metrics, a good oscillating multi-tool is one of those devices that could prove invaluable to pro workers and DIYers alike. Versatility is a big part of why that's true, as an oscillating multi-tool like Milwaukee's M18 device can be used to cut, scrape, and sand various surfaces, combining the abilities of several tools into one. As a bonus, they tend to be smaller than any one of the tools they combine.
Milwaukee's M18 Oscillating Multi-Tool is considered by some to be a first-rate device, with even Home Depot customers rating it at 4.7 stars, based on more than 3,400 reviews. Users praise the device for its power, versatility, and lightweight design, even as a few complain of fast battery drain.
Nonetheless, 88% of those users recommend the tool to others, and if you've been on the fence about the M18 Multi-Tool yourself, it'll be far cheaper during The Home Depot's Labor Day Sale at $249 It normally retails for $409. The sale price also includes a 5Ah M18 battery pack.