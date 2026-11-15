6 Milwaukee Tools That Won 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards
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The Pro Tool Innovation Awards bill itself as the "largest and broadest awards program in the power & hand tool, accessory, and fastener industries." The program was launched by Pro Tool Reviews in 2013 to handpick and highlight some of the best tools on the market, based on their features, durability, ergonomics, price, and other essentials that matter to customers. A panel of experts and industry professionals judges the tools each year.
This year marked the 14th year of the award program, and the winners included products from some of the major tool brands, including several winning titles achieved by Milwaukee Tools. The winners included a circular saw kit, an impact wrench, and other tools that beat the competitors in terms of durability, performance, and other factors to top the list in their respective categories. Nonetheless, there are a few things you should consider before buying Milwaukee tools, such as the product's warranty information, features, and more.
M18 Fuel Striker Hammer Chisel Kit
Winning the title in the category of air hammers, the M18 Fuel Striker Hammer Chisel Kit is integrated with a Powerstate motor that can deliver a striking force of up to 7 joules to help separate old and rusty components when performing automotive repairs, such as suspension teardowns, ball joint removals, wheel pin removal, and more. Basically, the tool delivers repeated hammering force using a chisel attachment at one of three speeds, with a maximum of 3,000 BPM.
The RedLink Plus Intelligence technology featured in this hammer gun protects it against overload, overheating, and over-discharge, while there's also an LED light added at the base of the design for workspace illumination. Moreover, it has a .401-inch round-shank twist chuck, which securely connects the attachment to the tool without requiring additional tools.
The Pro Tool Innovation Awards described this Milwaukee power tool as "literally the world's first cordless air hammer specifically designed for automotive applications." For those looking to buy the tool, it is available at Home Depot for $749, with the kit including a hammer chisel bit, a flat chisel bit, and an M18 RedLithium XC5 battery.
M12 Fuel 1/4″ Extended Die Grinder
The M12 Fuel 1/4″ Extended Die Grinder is the winner in the Cordless Die Grinder category at the awards. It is a multi-purpose tool that can grind, polish, and cut, as well as remove old or unwanted paint, rust, and other material from metal surfaces. Powered by a Powerstate motor, it can generate up to 20,000 RPM, though you can pick one of the four speed ranges. The 4-inch shaft design helps the tool work in confined spaces, while a 1/4-inch collet makes it compatible with a range of accessories.
There's also a push-button spindle lock that keeps the tool locked while performing accessory changes using a simple wrench. The cordless power tool can fit a 2-inch cutting wheel and 3-inch sanding accessories. Also, it comes with a built-in LED light to keep the work area well-lit. "There are a lot of die grinders on the market, but Milwaukee Tool's brings the innovation of an unusually high power-to-weight ratio," the awards page said. You can grab it at Home Depot for $249.
M18 Fuel 3/4″ High Torque Impact Wrench
The M18 Fuel 3/4″ High Torque Impact Wrench is the winner in the Cordless Impact Wrenches category and is designed for mechanics and professionals who want to perform high-level fastening or loosening jobs. Built with the ability to produce up to 2,000 foot-pounds of nut-busting torque, it can remove old and stubborn lugs and bolts from vehicles and machinery. Meanwhile, the peak fastening torque goes up to 1,800 foot-pounds to tackle large fasteners.
In addition, it features a four-mode control system that lets you control the speed and power of the tool to match the job's demands. In mode four, it automatically reduces torque to 75 foot-pounds in forward mode to prevent overtightening; in reverse, it slows down once the fastener is loose for controlled removal.
According to Milwaukee, since it is part of the M18 line of tools, pairing it with an M18 RedLithium Forge XC8.0 battery can enable the tool gun to install up to 120 1-1/4-inch bolts on a single charge. With the cordless design, you can say goodbye to the hassle of managing compressors and air lines. Available for purchase at Home Depot for $499, the tool has received the following praise from Pro Tool Innovation Awards: "Milwaukee shrank its 3/4-inch high-torque impact wrench into a one-handed solution that almost defies logic."
M18 Fuel 10-1/4″ Rear Handle Circular Saw Kit
A heavy-duty cordless saw kit designed for professionals who need to cut through thick pieces of wood and lumber on the jobsite, the M18 Fuel 10-1/4″ Rear Handle Circular Saw Kit delivers the power they need. Featuring a PowerState brushless motor, this saw can generate up to 3,250 RPM while also maintaining cutting efficiency throughout the task. The 10-1/4-inch circular saw blade offers a maximum cutting depth of 3-13/16 inches at 90-degree and 2-3/4 inches at 45-degree angles. Moreover, it has AutoStop Advanced Kickback Protection that detects obstacles and hindrances during cutting and automatically shuts the tool off for user safety.
You can also adjust the blade's angle to make angled cuts for decorative corners and more. It can support bevel angles up to 57 degrees. This saw kit also includes a removable rear handle you can attach for extra support and leverage, while the built-in LED light provides illumination to ensure precision and accuracy when making cuts.
Also, the electronic brake system shuts off the blade as soon as you release the trigger. This powerful saw kit won the Pro Tool Innovation Awards in the Circular Saws category. Get it on Northern Tool for $599.
M12 Fuel 3/8 in. Ratchet with Modular Trigger Cap Kit
Available for purchase at Home Depot for $340, the M12 Fuel 3/8 in. Ratchet with Modular Trigger Cap Kit made it to the top in the Cordless Ratchets category at the awards. The tool is designed with the needs of automotive professionals in mind, using a continuous ratcheting mechanism to handle fasteners, especially in tight spots. The 3/4-inch head profile can easily slide between objects, while the lightweight 1.5-pound design allows for one-handed use. It can deliver up to 400 RPM and a maximum torque of 70 foot-pounds.
You can easily switch between forward and reverse modes, and the integrated LED lights provide extra illumination in the work area. It has a 3/8-inch square-drive anvil that works with compatible SAE and metric socket sizes, while the modular trigger system lets you switch between button and paddle caps depending on your grip and working position for added ease and control.
1/4 Hex Drive Mini Flex Head Bit Ratchet
Milwaukee isn't just power tools; it's also one of the major hand tool brands. The 1/4" Hex Drive Mini Flex Head Bit Ratchet features a seven-position locking flex head design so you can conveniently work at various angles to reach fasteners in difficult spots. The 90-tooth gear mechanism engages the fastener well, and you would need only a 4-degree arc swing to engage the next tooth.
Protected with a chrome finish, this ratchet resists rust and corrosion, and the 1/4-inch hex drive is compatible with standard 1/4-inch hex-shank screwdriver bits, including Phillips, Torx, slotted, and hex bits. The mini ratchet also has a flush directional lever that helps you switch quickly between forward and reverse motions. Priced at $39.99 at Home Depot, it comes with a lifetime guarantee. The Pro Tool Innovation Awards ranked it at the top in the Ratchets category, saying that "Where space is limited, the 4° arc swing and slim-profile head get you in where others don't."