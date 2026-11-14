Milwaukee's 2026 Limited Edition 7-Piece Holiday Gift Set Is Here – Here's What It Costs
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With the holidays coming up, the clock is ticking and you might find yourself on the look out for practical gifts that people can actually use. Last year, we lamented how the 2025 Milwaukee Holiday Gift Box wasn't officially released in the United States. However, this year, the powers that be of power tools have heard our pleas and Milwaukee has released a limited-edition gift set that you might want to snag before the holiday rush starts. With prices starting at $99.97, Milwaukee 2026's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Set comes in a set of seven tools, which are conveniently inside a red cardboard box. All you need is a ribbon and a tag and you're all set.
On Home Depot, the 2026 Milwaukee 7-piece Hand Tool Holiday Gift Set has garnered a pretty positive 4.7-star rating from over 2,900 customers. In the Milwaukee 2026 Holiday Gift Set, you can expect seven tools, which is a mix of hand tools, office tools, accessories, a power tool, and even PPE. Although, not all of them are equally beloved. Here's actually what is inside it, who we think is for, and how to decide if it's worth buying this holiday season before it runs out.
What's inside the Milwaukee 2026 Holiday Gift Set?
Milwaukee's 2026 holiday gift set comes with two pliers: the 7-inch Diagonal Cutting Pliers and 8-inch Long Nose Pliers. Next, it includes a 14-in-1 multi-bit screwdriver with impact duty bits that are conveniently stored inside its handle. Among the essential Milwaukee tools we think should be in every handyman's toolbox, the set has the Fastback Compact Folding Utility Knife, too. But take note, the Milwaukee Compact/Fastback Utility Knife was part of a lawsuit for violating knife laws in some states earlier this year.
For people who value safety, it has a pair of clear safety glasses with anti-scratch lenses. While Milwaukee actually offers a lot of different eye protection that include tinted and polarized wrap arounds, the one included in this set is a highly recommended DIY product by users. In particular, it not only meets ANSI safety standards, but it's also designed to prevent fog and is made for both indoor and outdoor use. The gift set also has the 25ft Compact Tape Measure, which doesn't have a lot of fans, since over 80 people rated it 2.7 stars on the Milwaukee website. Lastly, it has a Inkzall double-sided jobsite marker, which can work even if you leave the cap off for 72 hours.