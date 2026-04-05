15 Milwaukee DIY Products Users Recommend
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Only a handful of tool brands can claim to have earned the same level of recognition and appreciation as Milwaukee. The brand's range of bright-red tools span everything from bestselling DIY essentials to industry-specific niche tools, and many get consistently positive reviews from customers. If you're relatively new to the brand or haven't bought any new Milwaukee tools for a while, it can be easy to end up overwhelmed with the sheer amount of different tools, sets, accessories, and promotional bundles on offer.
The manufacturer is constantly refreshing its product range with exciting new tools and accessories released on a regular basis, with some of those products earning exceptionally consistent praise from reviewers. We've scoured through the brand's selection of both power tools and hand tools to bring you a roundup of some of the highest rated offerings, all of which have already earned the seal of approval from Milwaukee's most loyal fans.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Gen-2 Sawzall Reciprocating Saw
The Sawzall has been so successful that it has become a catch-all name for reciprocating saws from all kinds of brands, but Milwaukee was the one that originally developed the tool. The latest version is no less appealing than its predecessors — in fact, it's designed to be both more durable than before and lighter to hold. The M18 Fuel Gen-2 Sawzall is available as a standalone tool at Home Depot for $249, but anyone who's new to Milwaukee's M18 cordless tool line also has the option to bundle the saw with a pair of 5Ah batteries and a charger for $499.
Feedback from Home Depot customers about the Sawzall is almost unanimously positive, with the tool racking up an average of 4.9 out of five stars from close to 2,000 reviews at the time of writing. In the rare instance that buyers end up with a tool that isn't up to Milwaukee's usual high standard, the Sawzall is also backed by a five year warranty. Like virtually all of the power tools sold by the retailer, Home Depot allows customers to return the Sawzall within 90 days of purchase for a refund if they're not happy.
Milwaukee 9 Inch Nail Puller with Dimpler
Removing nails is one of those smaller DIY jobs that can still end up taking a frustratingly long time if you don't have the right tools. The Milwaukee 9-inch nail puller is an affordable way to make sure that you don't spend any longer on the task than you have to, since it retails for just $16.97 from Home Depot. Buyers are consistently impressed with the tool, awarding it an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from around 700 reviews.
It's easy to assume that all nail pullers are roughly the same, but Milwaukee says its tool features an optimized head design to make it quicker to use than its competition. It's designed to be resistant to corrosion and features a toughened grip, and it's covered by the brand's lifetime hand tool warranty for added peace of mind. It'll be able to pull 6D, 8D, 10D, and 12D nails, according to the brand.
Milwaukee 19 Oz Hickory Framing Hammer
A hammer is arguably the quintessential DIY hand tool, but picking the right type of hammer isn't always as simple as it might seem. If you end up opting to not go with a claw hammer, then Milwaukee's 19-ounce hickory framing hammer shouldn't be overlooked. Buyers say it's just as tough as the brand's other tools and have given it an average of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 1,200 reviews. It offers a couple of useful features that some rivals don't, including a magnetic nail set and an asymmetric claw design that Milwaukee says helps to minimize ringing.
The 19-ounce hammer retails for $29.97, but Home Depot also sells Milwaukee hammers in a variety of other sizes, from 16 ounces to 28 ounces. Buyers can also choose between getting a hammer with a milled steel face or a smooth face. However, if you're set on a Milwaukee hammer with a hickory handle, the 19-ounce hammer is the only size available, since every other size features a synthetic grip.
Milwaukee M12 Pin Nailer
If you're still relatively new to the Milwaukee brand, you might wonder what the difference is between the M12 and M18 cordless tool lines. In short, M12 tools operate on a 12-volt system and tend to be compact and lightweight, while the M18 line of 18-volt tools offer greater power but with more bulk and a higher price. Both lines are arguably well worth investing in for dedicated DIYers, with the M12 line being a good place to start for newcomers to the brand. It includes a wide range of top-rated, DIY-friendly tools, including the M12 Pin Nailer.
At the time of writing, the pin nailer has accrued more than 1,300 reviews on Home Depot's website, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars across them. It retails for $249 in tool-only form, but is also available as a kit with a choice of batteries and chargers. According to Milwaukee, a fully charged 1.5Ah battery should be capable of sinking up to 750 pins, although that figure may vary based on whether you're working with hardwood or softwood.
Milwaukee 10 Inch Torpedo Level with 78 Inch Magnetic I-Beam Level
Most DIYers will already have a basic level in their arsenal of tools, but Milwaukee's two-pack of jobsite levels is a notable upgrade over those basic tools. It's not cheap with a retail price of $119, but buyers are mostly convinced that it's worth the investment. They've given the set an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from more than 900 reviews.
The first level is a 78-inch magnetic I-beam level, a big tool designed for maximum accuracy on big jobs. It features a trio of vials, each with 1% and 2% pitch lines for calculating runoff, with the central vial having a viewing window in the top of the tool meaning it can be checked from above. The other level in the set is a 10-inch torpedo level which includes a 360-degree adjustable locking vial alongside a pair of conventional vials. If you need accuracy and are willing to pay a premium for it, the Milwaukee level set should tick all the right boxes.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel ½ Inch Hammer Drill/Driver
For anyone buying into the M18 tool line for the first time, the M18 Fuel ½-inch hammer drill/driver is a good place to start. It's available from Home Depot for $229 as a standalone tool, but it can also be bought as a set with batteries and a charger included. Milwaukee says the drill will deliver up to 1,400 in-lbs of torque, making it more powerful than most of its competitors, but it's less than 7 inches in length and so is still compact for its segment.
It's one of many newer M18 power tools that feature the brand's RedLink Plus battery management technology, which helps the tool remain consistently high-performing even when battery levels are low and also prevents overheating and overloads. It also features a two-speed control, with a low-speed mode that offers a peak of 500 rpm and a high-speed mode that delivers the tool's full 2,100 rpm.
In the latest version of the tool Milwaukee has also reworked the design of the chuck, which it says should result in better bit retention. With these latest improvements and so much power on tap, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the tool is well-liked by buyers, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from around 1,500 reviews at the time of writing.
Milwaukee Folding Utility Knife (2-Piece Set)
Many major tool brands offer their own utility knives;' if you're already a fan of Milwaukee's other tools, then you shouldn't miss the brand's two-piece utility knife set. Although they should both be equally good at their core job, the two knives in the set have slightly different features. Both fold away for easy storage, but one knife also has a wire stripper, a gut hook, and storage for five additional blades. Swapping between blades is straightforward too, thanks to a tool-free changing mechanism that's built into both knives.
The knives are compatible with a variety of types of cutting edge, including hook blades for carpentry and insulation and drywall blades that can also be used for sheet metal. Both alternative blade types are sold separately. More than 2,000 reviewers have left their feedback about the set on Home Depot's website and they're consistently won over by the pair, giving them an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars.
Milwaukee Clear Safety Glasses
If you're working on a project where dust and debris are inevitable, it's crucial to protect your eyes. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, wearing ANSI-approved protective eyewear can cut down the risk of eye injuries by 90%, yet the majority of DIYers don't use them when doing home improvement tasks. Good eyewear isn't expensive either, with Milwaukee's clear safety glasses retailing for $8.97. They meet the ANSI Z87.1+ safety standard, and they're well liked by reviewers, with an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from over 5,000 reviews.
The glasses are designed for both indoor and outdoor use, and the lenses feature an anti-scratch coating for added longevity. They're designed to remain fog-free and should stay comfortable all day thanks to a flexible bridge. Buyers looking for glasses better suited for sunny days can also choose from a range of tinted lenses or a transition lens.
Milwaukee 4-½ Inch Metal Trim Square
Retailing for $15.97, the Milwaukee 4-½-inch metal trim square is one of the most affordable DIY products here. It's also one of the most highly rated, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from around 1,400 reviews. It's built from reinforced aluminum and features laser-etched markings for added durability. Milwaukee manufactures the tool in the USA and backs it with a limited lifetime warranty, although it's safe to assume that few buyers will ever need to make use of that warranty.
According to the brand, it's 35% more compact than an earlier version of the tool, making it easier to carry around in your pocket on a longer job. Within its space-saving frame are a set of ⅛-inch scribe notches, while the heel of the square features dual ¼-inch and ⅜-inch edges. Just like other Milwaukee tools sold at Home Depot, buyers can return the tool within 90 days of purchase if they're not satisfied with it.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Packout 2.5 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
DIY projects usually generate some kind of mess, whether it's dust, debris, or liquid spills. To quickly clean messes of all kinds, it's worth considering the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Packout 2.5 gallon wet/dry vacuum. It'll fit right into your existing Packout setup if you have one, but even if you've never bought a Packout product, its portability and onboard accessory storage still makes it a useful addition to your tool kit.
The vacuum can double up as a blower and there are two power settings to prioritize either cleaning power or runtime. It retails for $209 at Home Depot but doesn't include a battery, so anyone who doesn't already have a suitable M18 pack to hand will have to buy one separately. Although it's one of the newer launches in Milwaukee's Packout range, the wey/dry vac has already garnered plenty of praise from buyers, with an average review score of 4.6 out of five stars from around 1,000 reviews.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Compact Bandsaw
Another useful M18-powered DIY tool is the M18 Fuel compact bandsaw, which retails for $349 in standalone form. Buyers at Home Depot rate it highly, giving it an average score of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 1,500 reviews. Milwaukee says that the latest generation is around a fifth lighter than the previous version of the tool, yet it still boasts a larger cut capacity than most of its rivals.
Like many of the brand's latest M18 cordless tools, the bandsaw also features RedLink Plus battery management technology to reduce the chance of overloads, plus a Powerstate brushless motor that offers ample power in a compact package. Included with the saw is a 8/10 TPI Extreme blade, although buyers without access to a battery and charger will need to add the purchase costs of both items on top of the bandsaw's already considerable price tag. To further reassure buyers that their investment will be worthwhile, Milwaukee offers the bandsaw with a five year warranty.
Milwaukee 17-Key Folding Hex Key Sets
Whether you call them Allen wrenches or hex keys, it's always useful to keep a spare set of these hand tools around. Individually, hex keys can be easy to lose, but Milwaukee's 17-key folding hex key set should mean you never misplace the key you're looking for again. The brand has a set of SAE and a set of metric keys combined into two handy folding tools, both of which feature easy-to-read markings so you can quickly locate the size you need.
They're part of Milwaukee's sprawling range of hand tools that are offered with a limited lifetime warranty, which helps make their $31.97 asking price more justifiable. After all, you could easily spend more than that purchasing several cheaper sets that likely won't last as long or be as convenient to carry around. Reviewers at Home Depot haven't held back in their praise for the set, giving it an average of 4.8 out of five stars from more than 500 reviews at the time of writing.
Milwaukee Phillips/Slotted Flat Head Hex Drive Screwdriver Set (6-Piece Set)
It never hurts to stock up on essentials, and few hand tools are as essential as a screwdriver. Milwaukee offers a six-piece screwdriver set at Home Depot for $24.97, and it impresses reviewers, receiving an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from around 1,500 reviews. The set includes three slotted flat head and three Phillips head screwdrivers, with each one marked by an identifier on its cap.
Milwaukee helpfully fitted the screwdrivers with magnetic tips to attach screws while they're being fastened, as well as including a lanyard hole to keep them secure between jobs. Like virtually all of the brand's hand tools, they come with a limited lifetime warranty, with Milwaukee promising to repair or replace any tools that its technicians confirm suffers from a defect in either its material or its workmanship. Wear and tear isn't covered, but with Milwaukee's brand-wide reputation for making sturdy tools, longevity shouldn't be an issue.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Jig Saw
Few power tools have quite such consistently positive feedback from users at Home Depot as the Milwaukee M18 Fuel jig saw. With over 3,300 reviews left to date, reviewers have given it an exceptionally high average score of 4.9 out of five stars. It's available from the retailer for $229 as a standalone tool, but can also be bought as part of a bundle with a 5Ah battery for $389.
The jig saw's motor can deliver up to 3,500 SPM (strokes per minute), but when its full power isn't needed, users can adjust this by partially releasing the variable speed trigger. To keep dust levels to a minimum, the saw comes with a dust extraction tube and a dust cover. A cut line blower is designed to improve cut visibility, although it can be turned off when the dust extraction tube is connected and in use. An LED light also helps make the cut line easier to see in dimly lit workspaces.
Milwaukee M12 ⅜ Inch Crown Stapler
In tool-only form, the Milwaukee M12 ⅜-inch crown stapler retails for $139 from Home Depot, but it's also available as a bundle with a 2Ah battery included for $199. The M12 line is more compact than Milwaukee's M18 tools, but it still packs a competitive amount of power. This unit can accommodate various sizes of ⅜ inch flat crown staples, while the slotted magazine makes it simple to keep an eye on remaining staple levels. According to Milwaukee, it's capable of driving up to 1,500 staples with a fully charged RedLithium CP1.5 battery.
Although it forms part of Milwaukee's cheaper, compact cordless power tool line, the brand hasn't skimped on its warranty coverage. It offers the M12 stapler with a five year limited warranty against defects in material or workmanship, although judging by its average review score of 4.6 out of five stars from more than 1,200 reviews, very few buyers can expect to encounter any warranty-worthy flaws.
Our selection methodology
To whittle down Milwaukee's huge range of DIY-ready products into a selection of top picks, we primarily focused on customer feedback from reviewers on Home Depot's website. Each of the included products has received an average review score of at least 4.6 out of five stars from at least 500 reviews at the time of writing. We also cross-referenced reviews at other leading authorized retailers including Ace Hardware, Acme Tools, and Northern Tool to ensure that each tool has received a similarly positive reception from those reviewers. All listed prices refer to the product's retail price on Home Depot's website, and do not account for discounts or limited-time promotions.