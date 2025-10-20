Milwaukee's Holiday Gift Box Is Perfect For Christmas – Too Bad You Can't Buy It In The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the holidays rolling in, you may be pressed to find the perfect gift for your handy loved ones. While you can definitely gather some cheap stocking stuffers, not everyone has the time and energy to choose from the hundreds of tools. For Canada-based fans of the power tool brand Milwaukee, you'll be happy to know that you can easily get your hands on its seasonal and limited-edition Holiday Gift Box from local retailers near you, which includes some of its popular hand tools and accessories.

Sold in a Christmas-themed box with Santa Claus dropping off some Milwaukee items under a tree, the theme goes well with the tool brand's existing red branding. The 2025 Milwaukee Holiday Gift Box comes with five different tools hidden behind doors. As with many bundled offers, the actual value you're going to get out of them is partly affected by which tools you or the person you are gifting it to already own.