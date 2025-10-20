Milwaukee's Holiday Gift Box Is Perfect For Christmas – Too Bad You Can't Buy It In The US
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the holidays rolling in, you may be pressed to find the perfect gift for your handy loved ones. While you can definitely gather some cheap stocking stuffers, not everyone has the time and energy to choose from the hundreds of tools. For Canada-based fans of the power tool brand Milwaukee, you'll be happy to know that you can easily get your hands on its seasonal and limited-edition Holiday Gift Box from local retailers near you, which includes some of its popular hand tools and accessories.
Sold in a Christmas-themed box with Santa Claus dropping off some Milwaukee items under a tree, the theme goes well with the tool brand's existing red branding. The 2025 Milwaukee Holiday Gift Box comes with five different tools hidden behind doors. As with many bundled offers, the actual value you're going to get out of them is partly affected by which tools you or the person you are gifting it to already own.
What's inside the 2025 Milwaukee Gift Box?
One of the most essential handyman tools in the Milwaukee Gift Box is the Fastback Compact Folding Utility Knife that sells for under $20 at Acme Tools. It also contains a 7-in-1 Multi-Bit Mini Ratchet, which retails for about $23 from Ace Hardware; plus the Shockwave 22 pc. Impact Driver Bit Puck, which is available from ToolUp for under $30; and a Packout 12 oz. Insulated Bottle With Sip Lid. If you buy this separately, it's $49.99 on Grainger, which makes up half the cost of the gift box. Afterward, you can use the Milwaukee Bottle Opener to bust open a beer with your friends. Doubling as a wire stripper, it has a $14.23 price tag on Amazon.
In comparison, the 2024 Milwaukee Advent Calendar had a significantly different mix of goodies, such as a compact job site knife sharpener and folding hex key set, keychain tape, and precision multi-bit screwdriver. It also came with a few wearables, like a flood headlamp and anti-scratch glasses. So, if you bought a gift box last year for your favorite Milwaukee fan, you'll be happy to know that they won't be getting any duplicates.
Where can you buy the Milwaukee Gift Box?
On its official website, Milwaukee lists three retailers in Canada wherein you can buy its gift boxes: Atlas Tools & Machinery, Outils Pierre Berger (OPB), and Adam's Tarp and Tool. While also available online, Atlas Tools & Machinery notes two store locations that carry this holiday offer in Vaughan and Toronto. Surprisingly, the Canadian tool retailer still lists the 2024 Milwaukee Gift Box for sale on its official website for the same price. It's also in stock at its Vaughan branch.
OPB notes the exact quantities available both online and with each store that sells it, and as of writing, there are still over two hundred units available, which are scattered across its warehouses in La Prairie, Sherbrooke, and St-Hubert. On the other hand, the 2025 Milwaukee Gift Box is currently backordered on the Adam's Tarp and Tool website. Unfortunately, Americans will need to cross the border, call a friend, or use a mail forwarding service to get their hands on the 2025 Milwaukee Gift Box for now, since it's not available on any of the brand's official channels. That said, you could always buy the tools separately and make one for yourself.