5 Inexpensive Stocking Stuffers For Milwaukee Tools Fans
With the holidays fast approaching, gift ideas are on the minds of many. If you're trying to find something to give somebody that helps complement their growing tool collection, there are a variety of different things to choose from. If you don't want to spend on a good power drill, you can opt for a stocking stuffer. These are typically cheaper than a full-blown power tool, and you should be able to find a decent amount of selections to choose from.
The Milwaukee brand finds itself in a nice spot of being not only affordable but reliable, too. As a result, it's a popular brand that should give plenty of choices to pick from. Everything found on this list will make for excellent stocking stuffers, and high user reviews back this up. You might even find something to pick out for yourself, which is always nice when shopping for somebody else.
27-In-1 Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver
Something that'll be sure to fit into a stocking is a ratcheting multi-bit screwdriver, and that's exactly what Milwaukee has to offer. Milwaukee's screwdriver allows you to use 27 bits in total, so this hand tool is capable of tackling just about any task you throw at it. To make things even better, it comes in at $29.97 at Home Depot, so it won't put much damage on your wallet. It has a 4.2/5 average rating on Home Depot's website, and it's backed by a limited lifetime warranty in case anything goes wrong — and according to reviewers that can certainly happen. Some customers note the magnetic grip isn't strong enough and the bit holder can keep popping open during use.
All in all, this will be a perfect tool for around-the-house work or at a construction site. The bits fit directly into the handle, and the screwdriver has an in-handle storage. This ensures you'll never lose those extra bits — unless you manage to misplace the screwdriver entirely. The bit holder is chrome-plated for some added durability and longevity.
FASTBACK 5- in-1 Folding Knife with 3 in. Blade
You never know when a pocket knife might come in handy and with Milwaukee's offering you won't have to be without it. You can get it for $24.97 from Home Depot's website. You'll have your choice of blade styles, including a blunt tip, hawksbill, and drop point, but the one here is the three-inch Tanto blade. In addition to the blade, you get a bottle opener and screwdriver with a reversible bit as well. The product has a 4.5/5 average rating on Home Depot, so it's clear buyers are pleased with the purchase.
This doesn't mean it's not without downsides, however. A lot of times you'll see tools with a lot of functionality, like this knife with its several features, and that means the quality can be lacking sometimes. Some Home Depot reviewers note the screwdriver and blade tip breaking over time. That doesn't mean it'll happen to you or somebody you buy it for, but it's something to be aware of.
M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion 3.0 Ah Battery Pack
Anybody using Milwaukee power tools can take advantage of the M18 line, which means the same 18V battery used for a tool can be used with another that is under the same line. To simplify, that means the M18 power drill can use the same battery as the M18 reciprocating saw. It's a nice touch, and it makes it so you can simply pick up a battery as a gift. The battery is a bit expensive at $119 from Home Depot, so it will come in as the most expensive item on the list. However, you're able to grab a pair of 18V batteries for $99 at the time of this writing, so that could make it perfect.
The battery has a 4.7/5 average rating on Home Depot. That's good news, considering it's what you'll have to use for the tools regardless of rating. Keep in mind the prices above are for the 3 Ah battery, and getting a larger one will cost a bit more money. The size won't matter when it comes to compatibility, but getting a smaller battery for somebody who has a bunch of big ones in their collection could result in a disappointing gift.
10-inch Phillips Screwdriver with Cushion Grip
A 10-inch screwdriver might be tough to fit into a stocking, but maybe you're dealing with one that has enough room. If you are, then Milwaukee's 10-inch screwdriver is a perfect option for somebody who needs that extra length to work with. This could come into play in many ways, but the most common one will be reaching a place you can't reach with a regular screwdriver. This means a tight place you can't fit your hand into, like working within a wall or a cabinet, for example. It even has an opening in the handle, so you can fit it onto a lanyard if you want. While Milwaukee boasts about an anti-slip tip, some user reviews do note that it doesn't seem to make much of a difference over a regular screwdriver tip.
This screwdriver has a 4.9/5 rating on Home Depot's website, and it'll cost $14.97 to pick it up. If the 10-inch option isn't something you want to give as a gift, you have the option of 6, 4, or 3 inches. Each subsequent step down will save a dollar on the price.
SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Alloy Steel Screw Driver Bit Set (45-Piece)
Anybody doing DIY work on their home likely picked up a power drill or impact driver. While that's enough to get started, many projects will require certain bits. You can help somebody out who doesn't have a bunch of different bits by picking up Milwaukee's 45-piece set. Milwaukee says these will last 50 times longer than comparable bits, which would be huge if even a fraction of that is accurate.
These will fit right into an existing power tool, so it's a perfect gift for somebody who has the drill already without additional bits. As a bonus, it's a gift from Home Depot that will only cost $26.97. Reviews are very solid, too, as the set has a 4.6/5 rating based on over 7,000 reviews. The set comes in a nice case that'll make it easy to carry the bits around, so there's not a whole lot more that can be asked for. Just make sure the person you're buying these for already has a tool that can utilize them. Also keep in mind that despite the fact there are 45 bits, you will run into some duplicates in there. That's not a deal-breaker by any means, but just know it's not 45 unique bits.