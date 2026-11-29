The Bridgestone Tire Company was founded in the city of Kurume, Japan in 1931. Full production of tires began there in 1934, along with golf balls in 1935 and rubber hoses and V-belts in 1937. Bridgestone became an industry leader in Japan by 1953, being listed on two Japanese stock exchanges in 1961. The company developed its first steel radial tires in 1962 for buses and trucks, followed in 1965 by passenger car radials.

The company established its U.S. headquarters in 1967, added its first U.S. production plant in Nashville, Tennessee in 1983, and in 1988, Bridgestone merged with Firestone, making it the number two U.S. tiremaker. In 1990, Bridgestone created a European organization to oversee those operations. This was followed in 1997 with Bridgestone's entry into Formula 1, with its first Formula 1 win during the final race of 1998, clinching both the constructor's and driver's titles. In 2007, Bridgestone purchased Bandag, a leading tire retreading company. Today, Bridgestone is doing a lot more than just making tires.

In the course of a year, parent company Bridgestone, as well as the 4 tire brands owned by Bridgestone, put out a great many tires. While all of these tires are made for passenger vehicles, Bridgestone makes tires for all types of vehicles. Generally speaking, if it moves and it uses tires, Bridgestone is likely to make the tires for it.