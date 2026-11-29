5 New Bridgestone Tires Released In 2026
The Bridgestone Tire Company was founded in the city of Kurume, Japan in 1931. Full production of tires began there in 1934, along with golf balls in 1935 and rubber hoses and V-belts in 1937. Bridgestone became an industry leader in Japan by 1953, being listed on two Japanese stock exchanges in 1961. The company developed its first steel radial tires in 1962 for buses and trucks, followed in 1965 by passenger car radials.
The company established its U.S. headquarters in 1967, added its first U.S. production plant in Nashville, Tennessee in 1983, and in 1988, Bridgestone merged with Firestone, making it the number two U.S. tiremaker. In 1990, Bridgestone created a European organization to oversee those operations. This was followed in 1997 with Bridgestone's entry into Formula 1, with its first Formula 1 win during the final race of 1998, clinching both the constructor's and driver's titles. In 2007, Bridgestone purchased Bandag, a leading tire retreading company. Today, Bridgestone is doing a lot more than just making tires.
In the course of a year, parent company Bridgestone, as well as the 4 tire brands owned by Bridgestone, put out a great many tires. While all of these tires are made for passenger vehicles, Bridgestone makes tires for all types of vehicles. Generally speaking, if it moves and it uses tires, Bridgestone is likely to make the tires for it.
New Bridgestone Potenza Sport EVO
In May of 2026, Bridgestone launched the "next evolution" of its Potenza Sport tire for high-performance cars, the Potenza Sport EVO. This new tire has adopted Bridgestone's ENLITEN technology, which uses tread compounds that increase traction, performance in the wet, and overall tread life, while addressing sustainability concerns.
The tread design improves wet traction with circumferential grooves that reduce hydroplaning, while its new tread formulation upgrades its grip in the wet. Steering is more responsive under dry conditions, thanks to its tread pattern and wider shoulders. The Potenza Sport EVO is also designed to last longer, using advanced polymer technology to reduce wear throughout the tire's lifetime.
The Potenza Sport EVO will be produced in a total of 124 different sizes, which will fit wheels ranging from 16-inches to 22-inches in diameter. This equates to 41 additional tire sizes, compared to the previously available Potenza Sport tire, permitting many more performance vehicles to enjoy the benefits of the Potenza Sport EVO. If you plan to buy them at Costco vs. Walmart, we have some shopping tips for you.
New Bridgestone UltraWeather Tire
In June of 2026, Bridgestone debuted its completely new UltraWeather tire and retailer Tire Rack loved the new offering. It received the three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) certification, which indicates the tire meets or exceeds standards in slippery or wet traction environments. The Bridgestone UltraWeather is intended to replace the WeatherPeak tire in the Bridgestone lineup and uses Bridgestone's ENLITEN technology to give buyers better fuel economy through decreased rolling resistance, improved tire wear, and better overall multi-seasonal results.
The Bridgestone UltraWeather tire features a smooth ride as a result of a specially designed tread pattern. Its tread design and compound promote long tire life, proven by its 60,000-mile limited mileage warranty. The UltraWeather's improved braking in the snow is up to 14% better than other tires in its competitive set, while in wet braking, the UltraWeather stopped four feet shorter than the WeatherPeak tire it replaces. The UltraWeather will be sold in a total of 61 sizes, fitting wheels from 16-inch to 22-inch in size. Some high-volume vehicles intended to use the UltraWeather include the Subaru Impreza, Toyota Highlander, Volkswagen Taos, and Honda Civic.
New Bridgestone tires for limited-production Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster
Bridgestone and Lamborghini have been collaborating on various projects since 2021, kicking off with the Huracan STO and continuing with the Revuelto, Temerario, Fenomeno, and other Lambos. Bridgestone is currently Lamborghini's Official Technical Partner and exclusive supplier of tires. In May of 2026, Bridgestone announced that it had developed two different tires for the Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster. One of these tires is a Potenza Sport with Bridgestone's Run-Flat Technology, which lets drivers safely drive following a tire puncture, for up to 50 miles at 50 mph. The other tire is a semi-slick Potenza tire that is more track-focused and has higher levels of grip. Both of these tires are fully legal for road use.
The Lamborghini Fenomeno Coupe was one of the wildest, rarest, most ridiculously expensive cars of Montrey Car Week. Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster, an open-topped version of the coupe, is powered by a V12 hybrid system, combining a 6.5-liter V12 engine that is naturally aspirated with three electric motors, producing a total output of 795 kW or 1,066 horsepower. Lamborghini estimates the Fenomeno Roadster's performance at 0-62 mph in 2.4 seconds, 0-124 mph in 6.8 seconds, and a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
New Bridgestone Blizzak IcePeak Winter Tire
Bridgestone announced its special Blizzak IcePeak tire in January of 2026, with its nationwide launch in May. The Blizzak IcePeak replaces two different Blizzak tires, the DM-V2 and the WS90. The Blizzak IcePeak is the first tire ever made by Bridgestone to achieve both the Ice Grip and the three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) certifications. When its rollout is complete, the Blizzak IcePeak will be available in 107 different sizes to fit wheels from 14 inches to 22 inches in diameter. This number of sizes should account for 97% of the passenger vehicle market, and that it is suitable for ICE vehicles, EVs, and hybrids, too.
There are several consumer benefits brought by the Bridgestone Blizzak IcePeak tire. One is its Ice Grip Certification, which verifies that these tires meet ISO standards confirming that they brake 18% better in on the ice than a reference tire does, producing shorter stops on icy roads. Bridgestone's ENLITEN technology means that these Blizzak tires will both last longer and have less rolling resistance, improving tire life and fuel economy. Blizzak IcePeak tires also have better traction in snow, resulting in less wheelspin and shorter stopping distances.
New street-legal racing tires for new Lamborghini Revuelto SV
In August of 2026, Bridgestone unveiled a track-focused tire designed specifically for the new Lamborghini Revuelto SV, which stands for Super Veloce, translating to "super fast" in English. The new Revuelto SV will receive the benefits of the new Bridgestone Potenza Race R tires that are suitable for turning hot laps on the track. Our first drive of the Lamborghini Revuelto SV showed that it has more power, but that's not what makes it so much better.
The Potenza Race R tires available for fitment to the Lamborghini Revuelto SV have been designed, thanks to their tread compound and tread design, to provide consistent track performance, regardless of how many laps they endure. In spite of this high level of performance, these Potenza Race R tires are fully street legal, so they can be driven to and from the track as well as on it. Lamborghini has given the Revuelto SV 1,050 combined horsepower, with added aero elements, including a rear wing, designed to keep it in contact with the road. Its V12 hybrid achieves a 0-60 mph time of 2.4 seconds and top speed of 215 mph.
The Bridgestone Potenza Race R tires for the Lamborghini Revuelto SV will be available in two sizes, to fit its front and rear wheels. The fronts are size 265/35 ZR20 and the rears are size 345/30 ZR21.