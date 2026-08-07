Tire Rack Loved Bridgestone's New UltraWeather Tires, But One Test Really Impressed

Shopping for tires can be an overwhelming task, as the list of major brand options available to consumers is arguably lengthier than it has ever been. One way to potentially limit the number of options is to spend a little time gathering opinions from reviewers, professional sites, and other online outlets. Sometimes, retail sites can even provide welcome insight into the quality of a tire.

Tire Rack is one of those sites, with the outlet recently putting Bridgestone's new UltraWeather tires to the test to see if they lived up to the reputation of their predecessors, the popular WeatherPeak line. According to a video posted on Tire Rack's YouTube channel, the company's drivers ran the UltraWeather tires through the proverbial ringer, testing them out with virtually every road condition you can imagine. The Bridgestones more than held their own in the Tire Rack testing, but the tires particularly wowed the retailers in how well they performed in icy and snowy conditions.

Per the Tire Rack video, the new UltraWeather tires from the shareholder-controlled outfit bested the WeatherPeak models in every way in icy conditions, cutting almost 6 inches off the former model's acceleration numbers, and almost 3 feet off the stopping distance test. The snow ratings are equally impressive, with the UltraWeathers shaving almost 3 feet in both acceleration and stopping distance. The new Bridgestones even dramatically bested out their predecessor when it comes to cornering traction, handling, and overall balance in snowy weather.