Tire Rack Loved Bridgestone's New UltraWeather Tires, But One Test Really Impressed
Shopping for tires can be an overwhelming task, as the list of major brand options available to consumers is arguably lengthier than it has ever been. One way to potentially limit the number of options is to spend a little time gathering opinions from reviewers, professional sites, and other online outlets. Sometimes, retail sites can even provide welcome insight into the quality of a tire.
Tire Rack is one of those sites, with the outlet recently putting Bridgestone's new UltraWeather tires to the test to see if they lived up to the reputation of their predecessors, the popular WeatherPeak line. According to a video posted on Tire Rack's YouTube channel, the company's drivers ran the UltraWeather tires through the proverbial ringer, testing them out with virtually every road condition you can imagine. The Bridgestones more than held their own in the Tire Rack testing, but the tires particularly wowed the retailers in how well they performed in icy and snowy conditions.
Per the Tire Rack video, the new UltraWeather tires from the shareholder-controlled outfit bested the WeatherPeak models in every way in icy conditions, cutting almost 6 inches off the former model's acceleration numbers, and almost 3 feet off the stopping distance test. The snow ratings are equally impressive, with the UltraWeathers shaving almost 3 feet in both acceleration and stopping distance. The new Bridgestones even dramatically bested out their predecessor when it comes to cornering traction, handling, and overall balance in snowy weather.
Other things to know about Bridgestone's UltraWeather Tires
Given that Bridgestone only released the UltraWeather tires in June of 2026, there are not many other reviews to pull from. If you trust the professionals at Tire Rack, however, it seems you'd be hard pressed to find another tire bearing the Bridgestone name that handles inclement weather better. Still, there are a few other things you might need to know about the Bridgestone UltraWeather tires before you rush out to Tire Rack and buy a new set.
Price is undoubtedly one of those "need-to-know" factors for anyone shopping for UltraWeather tires. You may flinch at the sticker price for a full set, as new UltraWeather tires are priced at around $200 apiece or higher. According to listings on the Bridgestone site, $195.99 is about as low as the price goes for a single UltraWeather tire, with that number covering the 205/50R17 size. If you're buying one for a 2026 Toyota Camry similar to the one in the Tire Rack video, it'll set you back $283.99, pushing the price for a set well over $1,000, which is on the higher end of tire prices.
Larger tires are priced as high as $373.99, so if you're looking to outfit an SUV or truck, a full, four-tire set will be considerably more. Cost aside, it's worth noting that TireRack also scored the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake tires well in terms of road noise and dry road handling. If you're curious, the tires also come backed by a 60,000-mile warranty.