4 Of The Best SUV Tires You Can Buy In 2025
For most car owners, buying tires is a task they'd rather avoid, if only because sorting through all of the options that are currently available to consumers can, perhaps, best be described as "intimidating." As someone who has recently gone through the process of purchasing new tires for a sport utility vehicle, I can attest firsthand to the daunting nature of sorting through the range of options you'll come across through various retail outlets these days.
While those options may change dramatically from one year to the next, the criteria for selecting the best options available to you largely remain the same. Cost is, of course, the most important factor for most people looking to purchase new tires, though you should also think about things like speed rating, off-road capability, tread wear design, and potential impact on fuel efficiency. On top of that, your tire needs will no doubt be affected by the weather patterns in your region, as some SUV tires fare better than others in inclement weather.
In assembling the tires that made this list, we considered many of those very factors, as well as a few others that might influence the decision-making process of most consumers, including durability, warranty, and overall market reputation of the brand and the tire itself. Depending on your own needs, you'll no doubt find that some options invariably fit those set parameters better than others. Here are four SUV tires that should earn a look from anyone in the market this year.
Pirelli Scorpion Verde All Season Plus 3
With the SUV market booming, many high-end automakers are now producing performance-focused versions of the vehicles that are meant more for the blacktop than the off-road arena. Those vehicles, naturally, require the use of more performance-based tires made by performance-based brands like Pirelli. And yes, the Italian manufacturer's Scorpion Verde All Season Plus 3 is one of the better such tires on the market.
Now, in my own search for SUV tires, performance was not the primary need, so I didn't focus much on brands like Pirelli. But I did briefly check out the Scorpion Verde All Season, as I'd seen them listed by a few online outlets among the better SUV tires available. Like many others, I was indeed impressed by what they were offering. The tire's intricately designed tread pattern was of particular interest, as it purports to deliver enhanced lateral stability in adverse weather, a large contact surface for increased stability, and pitch-sequenced phasing to limit road noise. They're even backed by a manufacturer's 65,000-mile warranty.
If you purchase Pirelli Scorpion Verde All Season Tires through Amazon, they'll set you back about $222 each these days, with a full set pushing the price to the ballpark of $900. Yes, that is a substantial chunk of change for your average, everyday consumer — particularly since they aren't the most off-road-friendly option out there. But if you're in the market for an SUV tire that can bolster the on-the-road performance of your vehicle, these are absolutely worth a look.
Falken Wildpeak A/T4W
Though the brand is often listed among the more budget-friendly alternatives to Pirelli available on the market, Falken Tires are hardly cheap. Nonetheless, as someone who's shelled out for a set or two of Falkens over the years, I can attest that tires from the Sumitomo-owned brand deliver the goods on the road. I've enjoyed my Falken's so much that I was quick to check out the brand's SUV offerings when the time came to upgrade my tires. Unfortunately, I found that they err very much on the pricey side — particularly if you're looking for an All-Terrain model like the Wildpeak A/T 4W.
At present, Falken's Wildpeak A/T 44W Tires are currently selling for $332 each through Amazon. With a set of four going for a little over $1,300, these tires were well out of my personal price range. But if you've got the extra cash to invest, you may not find a better all-terrain SUV tire on the market.
These rugged tires are pretty much built for use in the off-road arena, a fact evinced by a knobbier, staggered block tread build that carries over into a significant portion of the outer and inner wall. That being the case, they are not exactly ideal for an everyday driving experience, with even Falken noting that the Wildpeaks may not deliver the quietest or smoothest ride out there. Still, if your everyday commute includes traversing dirt, gravel, rain, or snow, these tires and their 65,000-mile warranty are gonna be pretty hard to beat.
Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent
If you're not in a position to drop north of $1,300 on a set of all-terrain tires, there are plenty of options available that won't put such a strain on your bank account. As I found in my hunt, that list includes a solid all-terrain offering from Bridgestone in the Dueler A/T Ascent, which currently boasts 4.7 stars out of 5 on the company's website and can be purchased through Amazon for $659.68 a set (or $164.92 each).
While I didn't buy them myself — they were a little more all-terrainy than I actually needed for my Hyundai Santa Fe — the Dueler Ascent's mix of quality and price point was appealing, to say the least. If you're searching for a rugged tire that aims to deliver a solid ride both on the road and off, these may be the tires for you, as Bridgestone notes the Dueler Ascent's sawtooth tread is, in part, designed as much for wet and adverse driving conditions as it is for traversing unfettered roadways.
Per Bridgestone's claims, the tires also boast better-than-average capabilities when it comes to comfort and noise reduction, with many real-world users also raving about how quiet the Dueler Ascent is on the road. Ditto for the tires' tread life, which is why Bridgestone has backed them with a 60,000-mile warranty. Apart from those intriguing stats, one could also argue that, of all the tires listed here, these are the toughest looking — if that sort of thing matters to you.
Michelin CrossClimate 2 SUV
Yes, that brings us to the very tires that won the day in the journey to outfit my Hyundai Santa Fe with a fresh set of rubbers, the Michelin CrossClimate 2 SUV. Now, as far as reputation goes, Michelin's is all but unimpeachable, and the manufacturer tends to rank at or near the top of most lists, boasting the best of the major tire brands.
If you are looking for a budget-friendly SUV tire that provides a balanced mix of on-road performance and all-weather toughness, these are pretty hard to beat, particularly as you can pick up a set of Michelin CrossClimate 2 Tires for your SUV through Amazon for $751.96 (or about $187.99 a piece). For that price, you get an all-season tire that Michelin claims is a class leader in wet and snowy performance, dry braking, and longevity, thanks to its v-shaped Evertread and Evergrip tread design, which wicks water into a center groove for increased drainage.
The tires also boast what Michelin calls PIANO Acoustic Tuning, a noise-reducing design measure that I can confirm helps contribute to an unexpectedly quiet ride. Yes, the tires have also dramatically improved my vehicle's handling both around town and on the freeway — a fact that many other real-world users have also claimed en route to bestow upon the CrossClimate 2 SUV tires a 4.8 stars out of 5 rating on Michelin's website. With all those factors, a per-tire price of under $200 each, and a 60,000-mile factory warranty, these tires couldn't come more highly recommended.
How we got here
Considering the dozens of options currently available to vehicle owners, we did our best to assemble a list of SUV tires that showcases a range of options for various consumer needs. In doing so, we took note of the overall value of each tire that made the cut, factoring in things like cost, market availability, and mileage guarantees. Whenever possible, we also considered reviews from tire professionals and real-world users, as well as our own personal experience with a specific tire or brand.
While we believe this list is a solid reflection of the best tires available to owners of SUVs in need of fresh rubber, it should really be considered more of a snapshot of the options you'll find online, at your local auto store, or a big box retailer. If you are in the market for new tires for your SUV, we'd wholly encourage you to do your own research on the subject before you invest in these or any of the other options available to you on the market.