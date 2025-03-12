4 Of The Best SUV Tires You Can Buy In 2025

For most car owners, buying tires is a task they'd rather avoid, if only because sorting through all of the options that are currently available to consumers can, perhaps, best be described as "intimidating." As someone who has recently gone through the process of purchasing new tires for a sport utility vehicle, I can attest firsthand to the daunting nature of sorting through the range of options you'll come across through various retail outlets these days.

While those options may change dramatically from one year to the next, the criteria for selecting the best options available to you largely remain the same. Cost is, of course, the most important factor for most people looking to purchase new tires, though you should also think about things like speed rating, off-road capability, tread wear design, and potential impact on fuel efficiency. On top of that, your tire needs will no doubt be affected by the weather patterns in your region, as some SUV tires fare better than others in inclement weather.

In assembling the tires that made this list, we considered many of those very factors, as well as a few others that might influence the decision-making process of most consumers, including durability, warranty, and overall market reputation of the brand and the tire itself. Depending on your own needs, you'll no doubt find that some options invariably fit those set parameters better than others. Here are four SUV tires that should earn a look from anyone in the market this year.

