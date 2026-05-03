Bridgestone Tires At Costco Vs Walmart: Is There Any Real Difference?

If you are in the market for some new tires for your vehicle, it's not too surprising if you're considering a new set from Bridgestone. The company produces a range of high-quality, well-liked tires, and the brand ranks quite highly on our ranking of every major tire brand. While it's great that you've selected Bridgestone tires, the question then becomes where exactly are you buying them from? Sure, the tires are going to be the same no matter what retailer you go to, but depending on the particular retailer, you could see a wide range in not only the price of the tires but also the services that come along with those tire purchases.

For people wanting good prices, two places you are sure to look are Costco and Walmart. Both of these stores sell Bridgestone tires, and when you're looking strictly at the sticker price, Walmart is clearly the winner. Take the Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685 265/70R18 all-season tire. At Costco, one of these will run you $274.99, bringing your overall cost to over $1,000. Meanwhile, Walmart currently sells the same tire for $120 per tire. The standard listed price is still only $162, which is a good deal lower than Costco's.

Sometimes the savings are more limited, though, such as with the Bridgestone Turanza EL440 215/55R18 tires. Walmart sells these for $220.06 per tire, while Costco has them for $241.99 apiece. Generally, Walmart will either be on par with Costco's prices or much lower. However, what you are getting beyond the tires themselves with these purchases is quite different.