The Wildest, Rarest, Most Ridiculously Expensive Cars Of Monterey Car Week 2025

Perhaps the single wildest story came from Gordon Murray Automotive, which this year at Monterey announced the beginning of Gordon Murray Special Vehicles branch. Clearly, the incredible T.50 supercar and its $2.1 million pricetag left a little on the table, so the good souls at GMA decided to take on a new project with a new level of absolute absurdity. In this case, a customer came to GMA wanting to build an homage to the iconic F1 of the 1990s. But not just one, as it turns out, rather five—all for himself.

Happy to cover the cost of development, engineering, and production, this customer simply wanted a bespoke car and pulled out the checkbook to back the project.

"He's even brought in his own designer to get it a very clear aesthetic," development driver and brand ambassador Dario Franchitti told me at a preview event the day before. "He sort of sets the parameters, and Gordon and the team have to find a way to try and make that happen."

Known internally as T56, the car will officially be called the S1 LM (thanks to obvious nods to the F1 GTR). A bored out version of the T.50's 3.9-liter V12 now displaces 4.3 liters, but weighs less while producing 887 naturally aspirated horsepower. Target weight? Just over 2,000 pounds. Every panel on the body needed to be built bespoke, and Franchitti admitted the car I viewed was very much a concept car still, especially the headlights which are not a finished product yet.

"With GMA, we make 100 cars, so we can be much more aggressive than somebody that makes 1,000 cars." But when you're making five cars, you can be really aggressive.

Thinking about the T.50's already staggering price point, my mind balked at how much this whole project must cost. Truly, before Monterey Car Week this year, I'd never heard of anything anywhere similar. And yet, the jealous lust started to creep in as a little primer of The Quail to follow the very next morning.