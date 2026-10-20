Lamborghini's Revuelto SV Has More Power, But That's Not What Makes It So Much Better

Since the dawn of motoring, performance engineers have been trying to do more with less. In the case of Lamborghini, though, it's usually been about doing more with more. This is a brand known for big cars with big wings powered by big V12s.

The Revuelto is the latest of those. That 1,001-horsepower machine made a stir thanks to a trio of electric motors that not only added power but poise, too, enabling a torque-vectoring system at the front axle that worked like magic to help the car turn. When I first drove it back in 2023, it absolutely rocked my world.

Now, Lamborghini has a new version, the Revuelto SV, and while it adds a bit more power, the real story is how it delivers it. A bigger battery, a more advanced hybrid package, and an injection of sensor-fusion technology create a 1,050-horsepower raging bull that's delightfully easy to drive.