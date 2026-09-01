The C5 Corvette Z06 Is A 405 HP Monster That You Can Get For Under $30K

Chevrolet's flagship sports car has long been known for providing a lot of performance for the dollar, whether it's one of the various C8 Corvette models that deliver supercar-level performance at real-world prices, or other Corvettes from the more distant past. This is especially true on the used market, where older Corvettes are usually one of the best ways to access cheap speed.

Of these older Corvettes, there's one model in particular that stands out for its price-to-performance ratio: the C5 Corvette Z06. When the C5 Z06 was first introduced in the early 2000s, it made waves with its world-beating performance and an accessible price tag, and fortunately for today's budget-minded car enthusiasts, the C5 Z06's value proposition has remained strong across the following decades.

Unlike other older performance cars, which are fun but not always fast by modern standards, the Z06's capabilities still hold up extremely well, but that's not the only part of its appeal. With a standard manual transmission, pop-up headlights, and a look that's aged quite well, the C5 Z06 has emerged into an engaging modern classic. Better yet, an ample supply of well-cared-for examples has kept prices relatively low, with clean, low-mileage examples still easily findable for around $30,000 — and some being even cheaper than that.