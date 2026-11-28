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If you hit the gym on the regular or partake in other forms of working out, like running, investing in a solid pair of headphones is essential. Headphones can help you quickly get in the zone by blocking out external noise. Samsung's Galaxy Buds are among the best wireless earbuds, as they not only sound great but also have other niceties that make them a great pick when working out. That includes active noise cancellation (ANC) for blocking out the noise, up to an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance, and an ergonomic fit for wearing them hours on end without getting irritated.

Samsung also gives you a choice between the regular Galaxy Buds4 series, if you want to block out the noise, and the Galaxy Buds On with an open-ear design, which are more suited for moments when you want to be aware of your surroundings while listening to audio. Great as they may be, if, for whatever reason, you don't like to have any of Samsung's Galaxy Buds as your companion earbuds when you're out on your usual runs or while lifting weights in the gym, you can consider other alternatives.

The earbud market is filled with options, so you don't have to settle for any product that doesn't suit your preferences. To help you with your workout headphone shopping experience, we've done extensive research based on our expertise as well as opinions from other expert reviews to compile this list of five workout headphones to consider instead of Samsung Galaxy Buds.