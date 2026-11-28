5 Workout Headphones To Consider Instead Of Samsung Galaxy Buds
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you hit the gym on the regular or partake in other forms of working out, like running, investing in a solid pair of headphones is essential. Headphones can help you quickly get in the zone by blocking out external noise. Samsung's Galaxy Buds are among the best wireless earbuds, as they not only sound great but also have other niceties that make them a great pick when working out. That includes active noise cancellation (ANC) for blocking out the noise, up to an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance, and an ergonomic fit for wearing them hours on end without getting irritated.
Samsung also gives you a choice between the regular Galaxy Buds4 series, if you want to block out the noise, and the Galaxy Buds On with an open-ear design, which are more suited for moments when you want to be aware of your surroundings while listening to audio. Great as they may be, if, for whatever reason, you don't like to have any of Samsung's Galaxy Buds as your companion earbuds when you're out on your usual runs or while lifting weights in the gym, you can consider other alternatives.
The earbud market is filled with options, so you don't have to settle for any product that doesn't suit your preferences. To help you with your workout headphone shopping experience, we've done extensive research based on our expertise as well as opinions from other expert reviews to compile this list of five workout headphones to consider instead of Samsung Galaxy Buds.
Apple AirPods Pro 3
This is the latest pair of premium earbuds from Apple, and they come packed with a variety of workout-focused features that are exclusively available to iPhone users. For example, unlike most earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3 have a built-in heart rate sensor that keeps track of your heartbeat when you're working out. That sensor also keeps track of the calories burned, and you can find these metrics in the Apple Fitness app.
The AirPods Pro 3 are also IP57-rated to ensure they can withstand dust, sweat, and water. Also, the earbuds are equipped with ANC if you want to block out the external world and fully focus on your workout. And when you start speaking to someone nearby, the Conversation Awareness feature automatically lowers the volume of music or other audio so you can hear them. The AirPods Pro 3 are also equipped with extra handy features that you might fancy in other moments outside of working out, like Live Translation and easy pairing with Apple devices.
When it comes to the overall fit, we noticed an improvement over the previous generation while reviewing the AirPods Pro 3. Apple claims the pair offers up to 10 hours of battery life in Transparency mode with the Hearing Aid feature. Activate ANC and the estimates drop by two hours to eight. At $249, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 are similarly priced to Samsung's Galaxy Buds4 Pro. However, they're currently listed on Amazon for just $179.99 after a 28% discount.
JLab Go Sport+
We haven't reviewed the JLab Go Sport+ yet; however, these earbuds have been vouched for by several experts as one of the best budget-friendly earbuds for working out. The JLab Go Sport+ are affordable, with a list price of just $31.99 on Amazon. They're designed specifically for working out and come with an ear hook to ensure they don't easily drop from your ears during reps. Especially when you're doing more intense exercises such as jumping jacks or burpees, the ear hooks should help keep the earbuds securely in place, so you're more focused on your workout without constantly adjusting them.
Additionally, what makes them appropriate for working out is their IP55 rating for resistance to sweat and water splashes. The earbuds alone offer an estimated battery life of nine hours on a single charge and up to 35 hours with the charging case. The JLab Go Sport+ have Google Fast Pair support for easier pairing with your Android phone, and that same feature also allows you to locate the earbuds in case you misplace them.
Recharging is via USB-C, and the company claims a 10-minute charge should give you an hour of playback time. If ANC is important, the JLab Go Sport+ won't suit you, since they lack the feature. The JLab Go Sport+ comes in a variety of colors, including Graphite, Coral, Green, Light Blue, and Teal, so you can pick whichever suits your style.
Shokz OpenSwim Pro
If you're more into swimming as a way of working out your full body, the Shokz OpenSwim Pro might be a more suitable pair of headphones. As their name suggests, the Shokz OpenSwim Pro are mainly targeted at underwater activities. To prevent water ingress, these headphones are IP68-rated, and the company says they can survive being submerged up to 6.5 feet underwater. Although they have Bluetooth support for connecting to your phone, the OpenSwim Pro have a built-in MP3 player with 32GB of storage for listening underwater.
Since water can interfere with Bluetooth signals, you can only listen to audio via MP3 mode when you're underwater. For audio, you can load songs by connecting the headphones to your computer via cable and dragging your files to the OpenSwim Pro's internal drive. The drive supports common audio formats, such as FLAC, MP3, WAV, AAC, and M4A. The companion Shokz app lets you easily switch between the two modes when you want.
For a secure fit, the OpenSwim Pro uses ear hooks and a nickel-titanium alloy headband to prevent them from falling off when underwater. Shokz says the OpenSwim Pro can last up to nine hours in Bluetooth mode and just six hours in MP3 mode, and they also support Bluetooth multipoint pairing. The Shokz OpenSwim Pro carries quite a hefty price of $229.95, although you can find them for less on Amazon if you time your purchase well.
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
You can't talk about workout headphones without mentioning the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 because they're built specifically for that. We reviewed the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 when they came out in 2025, and we loved their comfortable and stable fit. We couldn't even get them to fall out by shaking our heads or jumping. That's all thanks to the design of these earbuds. Instead of using the regular earbud design, the Powerbeats Pro 2 have ear hooks that make sure they stay put at all times.
Besides the secure-fit design, the Powerbeats Pro 2 also have a built-in heart rate sensor, similar to the AirPods Pro 3, to measure your heart rate and calories burned in real time. You can find the data in the Fitness app on iOS and the Beats app on Android. It's normal to break a sweat when exercising, and the Powerbeats Pro 2 are IPX4-rated to make sure they're resistant to both sweat and water. They also have ANC for blocking external sound and a Transparency mode if you need to hear your surroundings.
The Powerbeats Pro 2 are estimated to offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 45 hours with the charging case with ANC off (or up to eight and 36 hours, respectively, with ANC on). Recharging is via USB-C, and Apple ships the pair with five different silicone ear tip sizes. The Powerbeats Pro 2 cost $249.99, and they're regularly discounted on Amazon. You can pick them in Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, or Electric Orange.
JBL Endurance Peak 4
The last Galaxy Buds alternative you can consider for working out is the JBL Endurance Peak 4. Like some models we've discussed above, these headphones are also targeted at people who live active lifestyles. At $129.95, they fit nicely between the most expensive options we've discussed, like the Shokz OpenSwim Pro and the more affordable JLab Go Sport+. So what makes the JBL Endurance Peak 4 worth considering for working out? Well, two things: an IP68 rating and an ear-hook design.
These in-ear earbuds sport an earhook design for a secure fit and, despite the price, these earbuds are actually IP68-rated, thus able to withstand dust and water like the more expensive, swimming-focused Shokz OpenSwim Pro. They support ANC when you want to block out the noise and get in the zone. Wireless connections are powered by Bluetooth 5.4, and there's Bluetooth multipoint for connecting multiple devices at the same time.
Pairing shouldn't be a hassle on Android thanks to Google Fast Pair support. With Google Find Hub support, you can locate your earbuds if you misplace them. JBL says the Endurance Peak 4 can last for 12 hours with ANC disabled and eight hours once enabled. With the charging case, you can get up to 48 hours (ANC disabled) or 32 hours (ANC enabled) of playback time. As mentioned before, the JBL Endurance Peak 4 costs $129.95. You can get them in Black Grey, Black Lime, Blue, Purple, or White.