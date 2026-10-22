6 Earbuds Under $100 That Are Actually Worth Buying

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Anyone who's tried to save money on a gadget knows that it can be a risky undertaking; cheap tech can sometimes be fantastic, but other times it can leave you with less than you paid for. And it's no different if you're trying to cut the costs on some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy; some alternatives are amazing0, but many aren't.

We're here to focus on the options which are worth buying, to prove that "cheap" doesn't always mean "bad", and there are some great earbuds which sell for under $100 that you should consider before any others. Six pairs of earbuds in particular, from many from the best-rated earbud brands, are often recommended by reviewers as the top budget buys; I also have experience with all of these brands, and many of the specific buds, which is why I feel confident flagging them.

All of these budget earbuds cost under $100 before any discount, are currently available to buy in the U.S., and are sold by major retailers, so you can easily buy them if you feel they're right for you. The list is ordered with the more expensive buds first and the cheaper ones later on, so you can gauge your budget to decide which to consider.