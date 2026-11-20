5 Of The Highest-Horsepower Sport Compacts You Can Buy In 2026
A "sport compact" is a high-performance version of a mass-market vehicle, made for those drivers who are looking for a bit more of an intensive driving experience than the standard versions can provide. This immediately rules out the luxury brands like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, which make more expensive, less attainable performance cars that don't quite fit the mass-market definition. In fact, we have covered those small performance-oriented luxury-branded cars in our piece on the fastest compact cars you can buy.
This leaves us with the brands that many people drive on a daily basis. They include Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Subaru. While most drivers choose the less extreme versions of these vehicles, the sheer mass-produced quantity of non-performance vehicles keeps the performance versions of these vehicles relatively affordable. The proof of this can be found in our roundup of compact cars that are actually fun to drive, where, with one exception, more affordable does not necessarily mean the most horsepower.
But our mission here is to discover the five highest-horsepower sport compacts that you can buy in 2026. While 2026 models are still available, some 2027 models may enter the system as time passes. But they definitely represent the mass-market sport compact market's most powerful vehicles available at this point in time, all of which will thoroughly entertain you at a price that starts at only $33,690. We'll begin at the lower end of the horsepower spectrum and increase as we go.
5. 2026 Subaru WRX - 271 horsepower
The Subaru WRX is where we start, with its 271 horsepower and all-wheel drive. For 2026, Subaru has reintroduced the base-level trim on the WRX, which reduces the price of entry to $33,690, including destination charges. For that price, you get all of the basic WRX goodness, which includes a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission that sends its 271 horsepower to all four wheels, making it one of the three AWD sport compacts that made it to this comparison. Other standard equipment on the entry-level WRX includes 18-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, an 11.6-inch multimedia system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, and LED headlights. Our review of the WRX revealed that this very trim level is the Subaru WRX trim our reviewer would pick.
The Subaru WRX has had its performance tested by Car and Driver, in which it did the 0-60 mph run in 5.5 seconds with the manual transmission, with the quarter-mile going by in 13.9 seconds at 101 mph. Skidpad roadholding measured out to 0.94g. Trunk volume came out to 13 cubic feet. The WRX's fuel economy is EPA-estimated at 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway.
For drivers on a budget who either want or need all-wheel drive as a basic element on their sport compact car, the Subaru WRX is an excellent choice. It comes in many thousands of dollars below the other AWD cars listed here, while giving up between 29 and 57 horsepower to them. It's good value.
4. 2026 Hyundai Elantra N - 276 horsepower
Next comes the Hyundai Elantra N, named for both the Namyang test track where Hyundai develops its performance variants and the famed Nürburgring track in Germany, where they are refined and improved. The Elantra N has been given a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 276 horsepower, which it puts down through its front wheels. Transmission options include either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic for $1,500 more. Standard equipment includes electronically controlled suspension, launch control, rear chassis brace, 19-inch forged alloy wheels with Michelin summer tires, LED headlights and taillights, wing-type rear spoiler, leather and Alcantara sport seats, Bose premium audio system, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Hyundai Elantra N pricing starts at $36,595, including freight. Our review of the Hyundai Elantra N appreciated its impressive power, agility, comfort, and plentiful space inside.
The Hyundai Elantra N was tested by Car and Driver, providing performance stats of 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds for the manual, with the quarter-mile taking 13.9 seconds at 102 mph. Roadholding came in at 0.97g, while the Elantra N can hold 14 cubic feet worth of cargo within its trunk. The Hyundai Elantra N gets an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 21 mpg city and 29 mpg highway.
The Hyundai Elantra N is another excellent value in a sport compact car, with plenty of driving goodness baked right in from the factory, coming in at a price around the mid-$30,000 mark. The Elantra N is big enough to fit the family, while still being small enough to have fun with when the road starts to wind.
3. 2026 Toyota GR Corolla - 300 horsepower
The diminutive Toyota GR Corolla is descended from its GR Yaris, used as the basis for its World Rally Championship car that's been competing worldwide since 2022. The GR Corolla starts with a tiny, 1.6-liter, three-cylinder engine, turbocharged to put out 300 horsepower. This impressive engine pairs with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending its power to an all-wheel-drive system adjustable for daily driving, track work, or even drifting. The GR Corolla's standard equipment list consists of 18-inch alloy wheels with Michelin summer tires, functional air ducts, LED headlights and taillights, wide fender flares, triple exhaust, aluminum sport pedals, dual-zone climate control, an eight-inch multimedia audio system with six speakers, two Torsen limited-slip differentials, and a complimentary one-year National Auto Sport Association membership. Pricing for the Toyota GR Corolla starts at $41,815, including delivery. Our review of the GR Corolla found that this turbo hatchback shines with a stick.
The GR Corolla was put through performance testing by Car and Driver. It produced a 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds with the six-speed, generating a quarter-mile time of 12.8 seconds at 108 mph. The GR Corolla cornered at 0.97g on the skidpad, while its cargo capacity added up to 18 cubic feet behind the second row, expanding to 35 cubic feet with the second row folded. Its EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city, 28 mpg highway.
The Toyota GR Corolla is confirmation that good things come in small packages. If its size is acceptable, then by all means take one home with you.
2. 2026 Honda Civic Type R - 315 horsepower
The Honda Civic Type R has become legendary among sport compacts ever since it was first released as a 1997 model. The current model boasts a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine producing 315 horsepower, mated to a six-speed manual transmission and driving the front wheels. It features a dual-axis front suspension, along with adaptive dampers that can be adjusted through a range of ride qualities that progress from hard to extremely hard. The Civic Type R is no cushy boulevard cruiser. Standard equipment includes Brembo four-piston front brake calipers, 19-inch alloy wheels with Michelin summer tires, limited-slip diff, Bose 12-speaker audio system, nine-inch color touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, high-bolstered sport seats, wing spoiler, and triple outlet exhaust. Our review of the Honda Civic Type R concluded that it isn't cheap, but it's still a bargain.
During performance testing by Car and Driver, the Honda Civic Type R produced a 0-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 13.5 seconds at 106 mph, with roadholding measured at 1.02g on the skidpad. Cargo capacity under its hatchback is 24.5 cubic feet behind the second row, going up to approximately 45 cubic feet with the second row folded. EPA-estimated fuel economy comes to 22 mpg city and 28 mpg highway. Pricing starts at $48,690, including destination.
The Honda Civic Type R is the latest in a line of Civics that have proudly worn the Type R badge. Based on its performance, the Civic Type R is definitely qualified to wear this esteemed name going forward into the future.
1. 2026 VW Golf R - 328 horsepower
The 2026 Volkswagen Golf R reigns supreme among sport compacts, with 328 horsepower under its hood. This winning example is powered by a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine assisted by a turbocharger that pips the second-place Honda Civic Type R by 13 horsepower. While some potential buyers may not like the fact that a manual transmission is no longer available on the Golf R, its seven-speed dual-clutch automatic drives all four wheels and is plenty capable. Golf R standard equipment includes 19-inch forged alloy wheels with summer performance tires, cross-drilled front brake rotors, adaptive front lighting, LED headlights and taillights, power panoramic sunroof, leather sport seats with ventilation, adaptive cruise control, a Harman Kardon premium audio system, and wireless charging. Our review of the VW Golf R let us know that this hot hatch grew up, for better and worse.
While undergoing testing by Car and Driver, the Volkswagen Golf R put down a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 12.7 seconds at 109 mph. Skidpad roadholding was calculated at 0.95g. The Golf R provides 20 cubic feet of space behind its second row, which grows to 35 cubic feet when the second row is folded. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city and 31 mpg highway, making it the only one to top 30 mpg. Pricing starts at $50,730, including destination.
The Volkswagen Golf R offers the highest horsepower among sport compacts, but at the highest price. Let your wallet — and your need for absolute power — be your guides here.
How we selected these cars
We selected our list of sport compacts with the highest horsepower from mass-market brands that offer range-topping, high-performance models that reach the U.S. market, even if the garden-variety versions are no longer imported to our shores. We're looking at you, Volkswagen, since you no longer send us the standard Golf.
In spite of this, the other brands represented here have plenty to offer in terms of much less aggressive versions of these models from Subaru, Hyundai, Toyota, and Honda. If the sport compacts displayed here seem a bit extreme and hard-edged, your local dealers are sure to have some more relaxed versions of these performance vehicles in stock. And if you are in search of lower price tags on the milder-mannered versions of these high-performance roadrunners, you will likely be pleased with what you find. As they like to say in the car biz, there's a butt for every seat.