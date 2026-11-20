A "sport compact" is a high-performance version of a mass-market vehicle, made for those drivers who are looking for a bit more of an intensive driving experience than the standard versions can provide. This immediately rules out the luxury brands like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, which make more expensive, less attainable performance cars that don't quite fit the mass-market definition. In fact, we have covered those small performance-oriented luxury-branded cars in our piece on the fastest compact cars you can buy.

This leaves us with the brands that many people drive on a daily basis. They include Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Subaru. While most drivers choose the less extreme versions of these vehicles, the sheer mass-produced quantity of non-performance vehicles keeps the performance versions of these vehicles relatively affordable. The proof of this can be found in our roundup of compact cars that are actually fun to drive, where, with one exception, more affordable does not necessarily mean the most horsepower.

But our mission here is to discover the five highest-horsepower sport compacts that you can buy in 2026. While 2026 models are still available, some 2027 models may enter the system as time passes. But they definitely represent the mass-market sport compact market's most powerful vehicles available at this point in time, all of which will thoroughly entertain you at a price that starts at only $33,690. We'll begin at the lower end of the horsepower spectrum and increase as we go.