5 Compact Cars That Are Actually Fun To Drive

When people talk about performance cars built around driver engagement, a few things usually come up — strong power-to-weight ratios, confidence-inspiring handling, and an overall purist driving experience. Some cars chase that feeling with brute force; others get there through compact packaging and low weight. One segment where that feeling is getting harder to find is compact performance cars and hot hatches.

The Ford Focus RS is gone. The underdog Honda CR-Z is also gone, so is the Mercedes-AMG A45, and the Mazdaspeed3. Nissan is keeping the flame alive with the new Z – the last sports car of its kind in the U.S. — but just barely, and Mazda has killed the MX-5's larger 2.0-liter engine in Europe. The Porsche Cayman and Boxster are set to become electric, the Audi A5 Coupe no longer exists, and even the Toyota GR Supra and its BMW Z4 cousin are on their way out.

All of which is reason enough to celebrate the compact sports cars that still deliver what made this segment worth loving in the first place. The market is shifting in strange directions, and cars like these may not stick around much longer — something I've gotten to appreciate firsthand, having driven every car on this list. Here are five compact cars that are genuinely fun to drive.