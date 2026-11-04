The Subaru WRX Trim I'd Pick (And Why You Probably Should Too)

There's a complaint that continues to echo through the automotive enthusiast community, and it goes something like this: "They don't make good, inexpensive, manual-transmission cars anymore." Cars are getting more expensive every day. That's true. And finding anything fun with a manual transmission is getting increasingly difficult.

The wealthy have all sorts of choices for entertaining and engaging cars, but everyone else, it seems, is being left with egg-shaped SUVs that offer little entertainment. And while those complaining aren't incorrect about the availability of inexpensive and enjoyable transportation, I'd offer up the Subaru WRX as one of a few exceptions to the capitalist K-shaped-economy trends that are currently ailing the enthusiast market.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

This is certainly the case with the back-for-2026 base model of the WRX that I just spent a week in. Eliminated from the lineup in 2025, the no-frills version of the WRX is back. Not only has Subaru re-introduced a basic, entry-level version of their sporty four-door compact, but it's less expensive than it was two years ago. High-priced trends, consider yourselves bucked.