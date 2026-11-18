Some new cars are genuinely unexpected, or represent what business schools would call out-of-the-box thinking, but the 2027 Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid isn't one of them. Because it doesn't have to be.

Since the first Forester Wilderness launched in 2021, Subaru has sold nearly 300,000 Wilderness-badged models. And after the current-generation Forester arrived for the 2025 model year, the lineup included a hybrid for the first time. With Subaru expecting hybrids to account for 50% of sales in this market segment by 2029, it was logical to combine the hybrid powertrain with the Wilderness off-road kit.

Off-road variants of compact crossover SUVs are also far from a niche subgenre. Nearly every competitor has one now, and while not all are hybrids, the Honda CR-V TrailSport and Toyota RAV4 Woodland are hybrid-only, and Hyundai will offer a hybrid-exclusive XRT Pro version of the redesigned 2027 Tucson when that SUV hits showrooms in the 2027 calendar year.

In other words, Subaru couldn't avoid doing a Forester Wilderness Hybrid. But this extra-rugged crossover does more than check a box.