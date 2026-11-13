Did Land Rover Kill The Wrong Defender V8?

Fair to say, the AJ-V8 engine — in this case the AJ-V8 Gen III 5.0L Supercharged version — is an icon in Jaguar history. While the original design first launched in 1996, the Defender V8's 5.0-liter forced-induction variant didn't appear until 2009. Since then, it has been offered with a variety of tunes, including the 2026 Defender 110 V8's 493 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. That's piped via an eight-speed automatic transmission to standard all-wheel drive, with a twin-speed transfer box.

Supercharging — where the engine's crankshaft is tapped to force pressurized air into the cylinders, allowing for more fuel to be added and thus a more aggressive explosion — is less common these days compared to turbocharging. Though there are many factors for that at play, you can probably blame fuel economy most of all. The 5.0-liter engine is indeed the thirstiest of the 2026 model year line-up: in the 110 body style you see here, the EPA rates it for 14 mpg in the city, 18 mpg on the highway, and 16 mpg combined.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

My own 17 mpg in mixed driving felt almost frugal in comparison (I did say almost), but it's hard to fault the thirsty Defender's driving dynamics. The supercharger's whine is kept at an arm's distance and, frankly, I wouldn't have said no to some more of it in the soundtrack; it's a rare thing these days. But its steady contribution makes for a tidal wave of power. Peak torque lands at 2,500 rpm, and the eight-speed is happy to slur through its ratios to keep things feeling potent without getting too shouty about that.

Sadly for its fans, the 2026 model year marks the end of the 5.0-liter V8 option in the Defender. Indeed, the most fearsome version of the SUV now looks to a whole other automaker for its engine.