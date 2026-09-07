3 Downsides Of Superchargers You Should Know About

A supercharger is a mechanical component that can boost an engine's horsepower around 46% on average, per The Drive. There are several different types to choose from, leaving automotive enthusiasts carefully considering the difference between twin screw vs roots vs centrifugal superchargers. Most superchargers are gear or belt-driven, using the engine's crankshaft to operate. Regardless of type, the job is straightforward: pull in air, compress it and force it into the intake. While superchargers have a similar goal to turbochargers, they work differently, with the latter utilizing exhaust gas to power up.

You've likely seen at least one type of supercharger in action on the dragstrip, where some vehicles feature a large blower rising out of the hood, pulling in air for a root's supercharger. One of the strengths of this setup is enhanced performance on the low-end, adding immediate torque off the line.

It sounds like adding a supercharger would provide you nothing but advantages, especially if you want to add some punch to performance. But there are significant drawbacks anyone considering a supercharger should be aware of before moving forward. You'll spend more at the pump, add stress to your engine, and increase complexity under the hood.