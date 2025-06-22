Why Do Some Range Rovers Have BMW Engines?

Land Rover is a British brand which can trace its roots back to the 1940s, when the first model was launched following the end of World War II. Branching out from utilitarian models, Land Rover developed the first Range Rover in the 1970s, and its success meant that the brand hasn't looked back since. Fast-forward to today, and Indian corporation Tata currently owns Land Rover. The brand is now known as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) — a merger that happened when Tata purchased the two companies in 2008. Before then, Land Rover went through a series of different owners.

Between 1994 and 2000, Land Rover (as a part of the wider Rover brand) was owned by BMW. This explains why models such as the L322, which Land Rover developed during this period, used BMW engines under the hood. Many automakers share powertrains in this way, with the hopes of saving valuable funds and finances by doing so. Although BMW no longer owns the Land Rover brand, the luxury SUVs have once again turned back to the German brand for their engines: Current Range Rovers sport BMW's N63 V8, while SV models have the M-tweaked S68 under the hood. JLR turned to BMW's engines to replace the aging AJ-V8 engine, and it was possibly more affordable to use ready-made options instead of developing a new engine.