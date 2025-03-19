Who Owns Land Rover And Where Are Its Cars Built?
Land Rover has a rather long history as it has been owned by multiple companies for varying lengths of time. The short story is that Tata Motors currently owns it and Range Rover. Tata Motors is a major manufacturing company in India that bought Land Rover back in 2008. Under Tata Motors' direction, Land Rovers have received more efficient engines, bringing the brand up-to-date. Land Rover was grouped with Jaguar in 2012 and became known as Jaguar Land Rover Limited. It underwent another name change in 2023 to JLR. Not only does this name change avoid obnoxiously repetitive model names such as the Land Rover Range Rover, but it's also part of the company's carbon neutral strategy.
Land Rover has been around since 1948 when it was part of the Rover Company. The company's chairman, Maurice Wilks, designed it and had it built on a Jeep Chassis. He unveiled it to the audience at the Amsterdam Motor Show. Three decades later the Land Rover would be successful enough to spawn its own company under the British Leyland Motors umbrella known as Land Rover Limited. Land Rover would end up in BMW's hands by 1994, which would eventually sell it to the blue oval, Ford, in 2000.
There's likely a few car brands you didn't realize Ford owned. The American company ended up selling the brand a short eight years later to Tata Motors, which would end up doing more for it than Ford did, including expanding its manufacturing plants.
Where are Land Rovers built?
Land Rover originated in England and has been built there ever since. There are two plants in the United Kingdom. The Solihull plant , the original plant for the brand, is responsible for building the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Range Rover Velar while the Halewood plant builds both the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque. Since Land Rovers are typically sold wherever they're most popular, there are also plants in China, Slovakia, and Brazil. There's a plant in Pune, India that has been manufacturing the Land Rover Discovery since Tata bought the company. However, it added the Range Rover Evoque and Velar to its lineup when it learned there was a surge of 160% with Range Rover sales in India in 2024.
Those are just where the vehicles are made. There are other plants that make its components. The United Kingdom has an additional 13 locations and one in Ireland where engines, batteries, and developing technology are built. Around the rest of the world, there's a research facility in Oregon, USA, where future generation technology is researched. Because Tata Motors also owns Jaguar, there's a manufacturing plant in Graz, Austria, where the Jaguar E-Pace and I-Pace are built.
Lastly, JLR has a facility in Budapest, Hungary, that has a team dedicated to supporting the global supply chain management.