Who Owns Land Rover And Where Are Its Cars Built?

Land Rover has a rather long history as it has been owned by multiple companies for varying lengths of time. The short story is that Tata Motors currently owns it and Range Rover. Tata Motors is a major manufacturing company in India that bought Land Rover back in 2008. Under Tata Motors' direction, Land Rovers have received more efficient engines, bringing the brand up-to-date. Land Rover was grouped with Jaguar in 2012 and became known as Jaguar Land Rover Limited. It underwent another name change in 2023 to JLR. Not only does this name change avoid obnoxiously repetitive model names such as the Land Rover Range Rover, but it's also part of the company's carbon neutral strategy.

Land Rover has been around since 1948 when it was part of the Rover Company. The company's chairman, Maurice Wilks, designed it and had it built on a Jeep Chassis. He unveiled it to the audience at the Amsterdam Motor Show. Three decades later the Land Rover would be successful enough to spawn its own company under the British Leyland Motors umbrella known as Land Rover Limited. Land Rover would end up in BMW's hands by 1994, which would eventually sell it to the blue oval, Ford, in 2000.

There's likely a few car brands you didn't realize Ford owned. The American company ended up selling the brand a short eight years later to Tata Motors, which would end up doing more for it than Ford did, including expanding its manufacturing plants.

