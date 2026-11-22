Four-cylinder cars are among the most ubiquitous on the road today. If you name any car off the top of your head, chances are it has at least one four-cylinder engine in its lineup, and that's quite deliberate. The configuration is compact enough to be mounted either front-to-back (longitudinally) or sideways (transverse), it makes good power when turbocharged, it's generally simple because it has relatively few cylinders, and that, combined with its size, makes it easy to work on. Consequently, this is basically the default engine choice for most cars, ranging from family crossovers to sports cars.

Therein lies the problem, though. Sure, it's an enduring and perennial design, but there are some four-cylinders that are undoubtedly more reliable than others. Moreover, these engines are inside of cars with durable platforms that can utilize all that reliability. Like a Lima inline-four out of a Pinto might be one of the most reliable four-cylinder engines, sure, but that doesn't help when the Pinto itself rusts like the Titanic, so barely any of them actually lasted that long.

Therefore, what we'll look at here is more of a complete package deal. Yes, the car needs a bulletproof four-cylinder, that much is obvious. The real question is whether or not the rest of the car can keep up. A good methodology is based on simple observation — if you see a lot of these still floating around in the wild, you'll likely find them on this list because they've proven themselves through the test of time. Otherwise, we'll take a look at statistics, anecdotes, and the overall build quality, focusing on one manufacturer at a time. Let's dive in.