Mercedes Finally Let Us Drive Its Answer To Tesla FSD, But Did San Francisco Defeat It?

This week, Mercedes is pushing a number of its newest safety features live to a select group of drivers. Part of their MB.Drive suite of driver aids, Hands-Free Highway Driving and MB.Drive Assist Pro will become available soon on U.S. roads. After that, the systems will become available across the country by the end of 2027, according to Mercedes. But first, the systems are going live to their Early Access Program customers in California.

The first of the two systems, Hands-Free Highway Assist, is aptly named. It allows drivers to remove their hands from the steering wheel while the vehicle navigates highway traffic at speeds up to 85 mph. Point-to-point driving (also referred to as MB.DRIVE Assist Pro) is a step up from the Highway Assist feature. Point-to-point will signal, make turns, stop at stop signs, and get you from your starting point to your destination, so long as a navigation destination is programmed into the car. We've been passenger-seat for a demonstration of these systems before, but now it was time to take control ourselves.

Mercedes' cautious rollout is at odds with the aggressive — some might say reckless — deployment of rivals, like Tesla FSD. The German automaker isn't calling its system self-driving, either, and as Level 2 autonomy the human in the driver's seat remains responsible overall (wise, given parts of my own test experience). Mercedes flew me out to San Francisco, a crowded and difficult-to-navigate city, but one that's pretty tech-forward, and they put me behind the wheel to give both these systems a go.