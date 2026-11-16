Mercedes Finally Let Us Drive Its Answer To Tesla FSD, But Did San Francisco Defeat It?
This week, Mercedes is pushing a number of its newest safety features live to a select group of drivers. Part of their MB.Drive suite of driver aids, Hands-Free Highway Driving and MB.Drive Assist Pro will become available soon on U.S. roads. After that, the systems will become available across the country by the end of 2027, according to Mercedes. But first, the systems are going live to their Early Access Program customers in California.
The first of the two systems, Hands-Free Highway Assist, is aptly named. It allows drivers to remove their hands from the steering wheel while the vehicle navigates highway traffic at speeds up to 85 mph. Point-to-point driving (also referred to as MB.DRIVE Assist Pro) is a step up from the Highway Assist feature. Point-to-point will signal, make turns, stop at stop signs, and get you from your starting point to your destination, so long as a navigation destination is programmed into the car. We've been passenger-seat for a demonstration of these systems before, but now it was time to take control ourselves.
Mercedes' cautious rollout is at odds with the aggressive — some might say reckless — deployment of rivals, like Tesla FSD. The German automaker isn't calling its system self-driving, either, and as Level 2 autonomy the human in the driver's seat remains responsible overall (wise, given parts of my own test experience). Mercedes flew me out to San Francisco, a crowded and difficult-to-navigate city, but one that's pretty tech-forward, and they put me behind the wheel to give both these systems a go.
Behind the wheel with point-to-point driving
In one of Mercedes' newest vehicles, the GLC Electric, I drove a short route along SF's crowded Embarcadero boulevard, then north, through some packed-tight residential areas with the steep hills the city is known for. It was one of the last features I tested throughout the day, but it had what was arguably the toughest gauntlet to beat and some of the highest expectations.
During this drive, it was rush hour in San Francisco, with commuters and pedestrians darting around everywhere, and the system had the task of piloting the GLC through it all. The GLC's point-to-point system did an admirable job of navigating through the controlled chaos. Once I'd given it a destination and engaged the point-to-point hands-free system, the GLC made full stops at all the various stop signs, signaled before turns, and even drifted towards the center line of the road to give parked cars more space when we passed.
After about 30 minutes of moving through the city, the GLC steered me right back to the hotel where I was staying, safe and sound. It wasn't a completely trouble-free journey, though.
There were some hiccups
In what seemed like a pretty ironic moment, along the way, an autonomous Waymo vehicle stopped in front of me while the Mercedes' point-to-point system was engaged. The Waymo, seemingly waiting to pick up a new rider, was blocking the road, and the GLC didn't appear to understand what was happening. It stopped, but there was a clear path around the double-parked Waymo, so I took over and drove around the old-fashioned way.
That was some rightfully conservative driving, but it's a scenario that point-to-point and MB.Drive Assist Pro should've been able to figure out — at least according to Mercedes' presentation on the tech. In other situations, the point-to-point system was too aggressive for my taste. It went over the center line into oncoming lanes more than once, requiring that I take control of the steering. It made a stop, then attempted to turn right at a stop sign, but a pedestrian had already started to cross the intersection from behind me — I took over the braking at that point, too.
Generally, then, the point-to-point system worked admirably, though it still has some growing to do before it's capable of taking you everywhere with zero driver input. That's where the gradual roll out of this system will hopefully pay dividends, as Mercedes tests it in various cities, integrating their learnings along the way.
Highway cruising hands-free
A step down in difficulty from the point-to-point system was the Hands-Free Highway Assist. A number of other manufacturers have this sort of system currently live in their most tech-forward vehicles — GM's Super Cruise and Ford's Bluecruise have been available for years, now — and Mercedes has some of the component features — like lane-keep assist, evasive steering, lane change assist, and even a rim-protection warning — already live on MB.OS-equipped vehicles. This most advanced version of the system, though, will do that while your hands aren't on the steering wheel.
In a GLS-Class and an S-Class, both of which I drove for a significant time and both of which were equipped with Hands-Free Highway Assist, I drove some of SF's busiest highways. The system maintained speed, kept its distance from cars ahead, and even made a few lane changes when there was space to be taken up.
The Proactive Lane Change Assist portion of the hands-free system moved me over a few lanes as it gradually ensured I was in the right position to change freeways, or even exit the freeway altogether. And in a fast-paced city like San Francisco, being able to do all those tasks at truly highway speeds is valuable for regular commuters.
A bit of emergency knowledge
Knowing the emergency safety features that come with your car is one thing, but you're hardly ever using all of them or testing them out. For instance, if you drive safely and nobody ever runs into you, you're probably not familiar with how airbags work. Or, if you've never had a child dart out in front of your moving vehicle, you may not know how it feels when a car's emergency braking system engages — everyone should be so lucky.
Mercedes made sure I knew how just about every emergency driver aid on their vehicles worked by the end of the day. With remote-controlled manikins in human, motorcycle, and full-SUV forms, Mercedes showed off their braking and evasion systems on a number of closed courses. I wasn't able to pilot the vehicles for these tests, but the driver showed off how the various systems reacted to on-road surprises. A motorcycle cutting across multiple lanes of traffic, a child running into the street after a lost ball, and another vehicle pulling out from a cross street all triggered the car's warning system, and eventually a full panic stop.
Without testing other manufacturer systems back-to-back with the Mercedes tech, it's tough to say that there's a better or worse system out there. But it's worth pointing out that the Mercedes systems currently use both cameras and radar, allowing for redundancy when it's needed most — and that's a system I'd certainly prefer to camera-only tech that some rivals have opted for.
Parking, made easy
The first test of the day, but the one I'll mention last, was one that involved a bit of tricky parking. The stakes were much lower, but there were a few potentially-smashed pumpkins at stake.
Imagine you're driving to a private beach, one where the road is tight, and the parking spots are scattered. That's the scenario the Mercedes' right-seat instructor had me conjure up in my brain as I drove towards a few parked vehicles and a winding course of pumpkins laid out like traffic cones on the ground. It was one of the more basic activities I took part in during the Mercedes event, but it was still pretty impressive.
After the cameras on the Mercedes SUV I was driving had identified the various available parking spots, I drove down the pumpkin-lined lane towards a dead end. The lane was tight enough to rule out a three-point turn, so the only option was to back up. Thankfully, the Mercedes could retrace its steps via the Automatic Reversing feature. Press a button on the touchscreen, and it'll go back exactly the way it came, controlling its own steering, with the driver simply managing the throttle. If you ever get stuck down a dead-end one-way road while you're searching for untouched sand, it's a pretty cool party trick.
MB.Drive Assist Pro and Hands-Free Highway Assist verdict
There's quite a bit of combined usability with all of these Mercedes-Benz driver aids. Whether you're sitting in traffic on your way to work and letting the car do your acceleration and braking for you, cruising along the highway on a long road trip and letting the Merc do all the steering, or avoiding injury in a number of different potential accidents and having the car mash the brakes to prevent a collision, it's a desirable set of features.
There are some issues with the tech, though, and like all other hands-free systems that are currently available to the public, the MB.Drive Assist Pro and the Hands-Free Highway Assist aren't yet perfect. But it's worth a test drive. For many current Mercedes owners, the tech will be turned on via over-the-air updates in the next few months. From there, broader availability of the systems will spread across Mercedes' lineup, so you won't have to wait very long.