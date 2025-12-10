Self-Driving Waymo Car Cruises Through Active Crime Scene In LA

Los Angeles police were in the middle of a high-stakes standoff with a potentially dangerous criminal early one morning when they received an unexpected visitor: a Waymo vehicle. The Alphabet-owned Waymo company, which operates driverless rideshare cabs across multiple states, has drawn safety concerns from critics, some of which were buoyed by a viral video of a white vehicle outfitted with the company's array of sensors passing through the scene of a felony arrest in progress.

In the video, which was shared on Instagram by local influencer Alex Choi and subsequently aired by various news outlets, a man can be seen lying facedown on the pavement in an intersection as a line of police vehicles sits behind him. That's when the Waymo vehicle enters the scene, driving within mere feet of the suspected felon as it turns left to leave the intersection. The suspect can be seen reacting to the presence of the driverless car, though he does not attempt to get off the ground. Over comments from the person recording the smartphone clip, police can be heard fruitlessly instructing the Waymo to turn left. The driverless car, needless to say, does not hear them, though it does find its way out of the intersection after several moments. At that point, officers rush in to apprehend the suspect.