Tesla Vs Waymo: Who's Winning The Robotaxi War?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been saying that Robotaxis could be descending onto major cities across the United States any day now. But when exactly is that, and can Tesla's Robotaxis catch up to — or surpass — Waymo when they finally arrive? Self-driving taxi services have been expanding across the country, allowing people to get to their destination without any human interaction. It's an appealing concept, but not every autonomous car has earned the same level of trust.

Google's Self-Driving Car Project, Waymo, is currently available in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Austin, and San Francisco — even bringing riders to the San Francisco International Airport. In 2026, Waymo will be in even more major cities, including Las Vegas, where it's currently testing how well it performs in the city's stressful traffic and massive intersections. Vegas is also home to another new robot taxi service, Amazon's Zoox. Meanwhile, where are Tesla's Robotaxis? The official Robotaxi launch was in June 2025, but even the official website says nothing more than "in the future" when looking for a date. There are some monitored rides in a few cities, but Tesla claims it's slow to launch due to a focus on safety. Let's see how that's looking so far.