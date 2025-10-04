Waymo's Driverless Taxis Are Coming To SFO – If They Can Pass One Last Test

For many of us, especially those who can remember life before the digital age, it often feels like we're living in the future. Concepts from science fiction like AI, video calls, and even driverless taxis now constitute our reality — whether we like it or not, and it's happening fast. The Google Self-Driving Car Project launched in 2009. It's now called Waymo and it is a fully autonomous ride-hailing service that currently operates in only three regions: Los Angeles, Metro Phoenix, and the San Francisco Bay Area. But it's finally landed a long-awaited permit to (hopefully) begin operations at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

About six months ago, Waymo won a permit to map the airport's roads so that its driverless cars will know their way around, but it isn't quite ready to pick up riders just yet. The company will move forward in three phases. It will start by testing vehicles around SFO in autonomous mode but with humans behind the wheel. Then, Waymo can proceed with driverless tests but with Waymo or SFO employees as passengers. The company will then be able to pick up and drop off passengers in its driverless vehicles. Waymo received permission to expand to SFO after a review process and it must follow safety protocols and data reporting requirements.