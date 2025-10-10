Amazon's Zoox Robotaxis Have Arrived In Las Vegas - Here's What Riders Are Experiencing

Las Vegas is the latest beachhead established by Amazon's Zoox robotaxis. To begin with, rides will be offered going to and from New York-New York, Area 15, the Luxor, Resorts World, and Topgolf. The five locations that the Zoox robotaxis will service are all within a geofenced area along the Las Vegas Strip. Geofencing places a virtual boundary around a physical area, defining the area within which these vehicles can operate. The geofenced area has been thoroughly mapped so that the robotaxis always know exactly where they are. Las Vegas is a suitable location for a robotaxi launch because it is flat and experiences minimal severe weather.

Much like ordering an Uber, the Zoox system operates through an Apple or Android phone app, letting you track your vehicle as it approaches your location. The Zoox four-wheeled bidirectional pod vehicle was first revealed in 2020 and began its operation on public roads in 2023 in Foster City, California, shuttling its employees between company offices. Las Vegas marks the first time Zoox is opening its service to the public, providing rides at no charge. Soon, it would also be running in San Francisco.

Based on some YouTube videos made by influencers and consumers, the riders in these Amazon Zoox robotaxis are generally having a positive experience. The Zoox vehicles are seen maneuvering through traffic, occasionally less smoothly, but without any accidents so far.