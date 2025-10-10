Amazon's Zoox Robotaxis Have Arrived In Las Vegas - Here's What Riders Are Experiencing
Las Vegas is the latest beachhead established by Amazon's Zoox robotaxis. To begin with, rides will be offered going to and from New York-New York, Area 15, the Luxor, Resorts World, and Topgolf. The five locations that the Zoox robotaxis will service are all within a geofenced area along the Las Vegas Strip. Geofencing places a virtual boundary around a physical area, defining the area within which these vehicles can operate. The geofenced area has been thoroughly mapped so that the robotaxis always know exactly where they are. Las Vegas is a suitable location for a robotaxi launch because it is flat and experiences minimal severe weather.
Much like ordering an Uber, the Zoox system operates through an Apple or Android phone app, letting you track your vehicle as it approaches your location. The Zoox four-wheeled bidirectional pod vehicle was first revealed in 2020 and began its operation on public roads in 2023 in Foster City, California, shuttling its employees between company offices. Las Vegas marks the first time Zoox is opening its service to the public, providing rides at no charge. Soon, it would also be running in San Francisco.
Based on some YouTube videos made by influencers and consumers, the riders in these Amazon Zoox robotaxis are generally having a positive experience. The Zoox vehicles are seen maneuvering through traffic, occasionally less smoothly, but without any accidents so far.
What else should you know about the Zoox Robotaxis in Las Vegas?
The Amazon Zoox robotaxi is purpose-built for its mission. It has no driver, no steering wheel, and no pedals. It is bidirectional, meaning it doesn't have a front or rear and can travel in both directions. This is what makes the Zoox robotaxi unique — it is not a retrofitted passenger vehicle, unlike the Waymo autonomous taxis or the current versions of the Tesla robotaxi. In the Zoox vehicle, a maximum of four passengers sit facing each other in two pairs of seats. Individual seat belts are included and must be worn; otherwise, the robotaxi will not move. There is ample legroom for passengers.
The Zoox robotaxi's EV drivetrain operates smoothly as its numerous sensors and cameras guide the vehicle to its destination, maintaining pace with traffic and obeying all laws — even yielding to bicyclists and pedestrians in Las Vegas when necessary. Inside the Zoox robotaxi, riders can control the temperature, play music, watch their ride's progress on a touchscreen, and even charge their phones through wireless pads and USB jacks.
Several dozen of these robotaxis are available to run tourists around the Strip, with reported wait times of around 15 minutes. The Zoox robotaxis operate at Level 4, which is one of the many levels of autonomous driving that exist. Beyond Las Vegas and San Francisco, Zoox has additional launches planned for the near future in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, and Austin, Texas.