Waymo's Self-Driving Taxis Seemingly Go Off The Rails In San Francisco

Waymo is currently on an expansion spree for its fleet of self-driving taxis, but it appears that the company can't keep trouble out of those plans. After reports of unexplained stalling, blocking traffic, and even driving in circles with a passenger stuck inside, the erratic driving behavior of these autonomous taxis is now in the spotlight. "I had never seen anyone switch lanes in that tunnel. It's driving more like a taxi driver — an aggressive, New York taxi driver," a witness was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal.

The outlet reports that Waymo cars are apparently driving with a more rushed approach and testing the traffic regulations. So far, these self-driving cars have drawn ire for taking an overtly cautious approach to driving, but it appears the algorithms have been tweaked. A frequent Waymo passenger told the outlet that Waymo cars are now getting closer to other cars than what a human driver usually would, adding that on a few occasions, the cars went "really close."

However, it appears that Waymo's cars are not only acting like rash cab drivers while maneuvering, but also in a few other ways. Two other sources told WSJ that the autonomous taxi parked erroneously on the other side of the road, and when they parked across it, the car accelerated. Broadly, Waymo users are reporting a slightly more aggressive driving behavior. Waymo, however, argues that its self-driving taxis are involved in 91% fewer accidents compared to human drivers after having collectively logged roughly 100 million miles driven on public roads. Human factors and traffic laws are conversely seen as an obstacle for self-driving cars. In Waymo's case, it seems its cars' new driving patterns aren't a bug, but a deliberate shift.