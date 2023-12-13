Who Deserves The Blame When Tesla Autopilot Crashes? Here's Everything We Know

Tesla's self-driving tech is once again in the spotlight. According to an analysis by The Washington Post that cites camera footage and regulatory data, there have been close to 40 crash incidents involving Tesla's autopilot tech that resulted in a fatality or serious injuries. Eight of the incidents reportedly happened on roads where the driver assistance system is not supposed to be used. This situation-specific caveat is said to be the backbone of roughly 10 lawsuits targeting Tesla that will go to court next year.

The incidents, however, seem to be a tale of negligence as much as they are cautionary tales of systemic failure. Following a fatal crash in 2016, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to draft rules that would put a limit on when and where tech like Autopilot can't be enabled. Tesla reportedly told NTSB following a deadly 2018 incident that it doesn't think it would be appropriate to limit Autopilot, adding that "the driver determines the acceptable operating environment."

Following similar incidents in 2020 and 2021, the NTSB, which lacks regulatory power, again asked NHTSA to draft rules preventing driver assistance tech like Autopilot from working in environments it was not designed for. However, nothing has come out of that request. NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy reportedly reached out to Musk with the same request but never heard from him.

Interestingly, as part of a sworn deposition in 2022 that Reuters first reported, Tesla's Autopilot head Ashok Elluswamy claimed not to know about a system regarding environment-aware disabling of Autopilot. He further noted that drivers could "fool the system," further escalating Tesla's supposed complicity in not fixing a dangerous system. But at the same time, it also targets the driver for doing so.