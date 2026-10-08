2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS First Drive: What's New, What's Not, And What Should Be

Mercedes-Benz loves to portray itself as the technological innovator that birthed the automobile, but the company is as happy to follow trends as it is to set them. In 1997, M-Class seemed like a non sequitur to Mercedes' traditional lineup, but the Alabama-built crossover helped create a new market segment and beat the thematically similar BMW X5 to the punch.

About a decade later, the success of the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator had Mercedes' dealers clamoring for a big SUV with three rows of seats and superficial glitz, and so the automaker delivered the GL-Class. Today, the M-Class and GL-Class live on as the GLE and GLS, respectively, continuing to blend Mercedes luxury with the American love for locally-built SUVs.

Mercedes has such a good bead on the U.S. market, in fact, that it seems to have run out of ways to update the GLE and GLS. The 2027 model year brings the second facelift for the current generations of both models. The shared architecture underneath remains the same, but Mercedes claims both SUVs are 40% new. Those differences are definitely noticeable, encompassing design, powertrains, and tech. But whether they'll convince luxury car shoppers to switch from a BMW or Lexus is another matter.