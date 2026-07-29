Ex-Tesla Manager Labels Self-Driving Car Tests 'Highly Dangerous' In New Lawsuit

A fired Tesla manager is accusing the electric automaker of dangerous Full Self-Driving testing operations in Houston, Texas. Thirty-two-year-old Javier Medrano, who oversaw the company's real-world testing of an autonomous fleet in Houston, Texas, in 2024, is now suing his former employer for "retaliatory termination" after raising internal concerns about "severe, systemic safety oversight defects" in the company's FSD testing practices.

According to Medrano, Tesla allegedly doubled the number of vehicles and drivers that he had to oversee on his own, thereby violating safety protocols. In the lawsuit, first spotted by The Independent, he stated that he was responsible for 38 vehicles operating 24 hours a day over three different shifts. This violated Tesla's 15:1 operator-to-manager safety ratio, bringing it to a "highly dangerous" 38:1. Overseeing all 38 vehicles allegedly required Medrano to work up to 80 hours a week, including being available during weekends. Medrano claims he eventually stopped eating or sleeping. Medrano alleges that his requests for time off and additional staff were not granted, and he was instead served with a performance-related ultimatum.

This is far from the first lawsuit Tesla has been involved in, of course. The company is facing a "Blade Runner" lawsuit related to promotional imagery for the Cybercab, and has also been subject to lawsuits over EV range claims and workplace discrimination and harassment.