These Tesla Drivers Claim Their 'Full Self Driving' EVs Tried To Drive Onto Active Train Tracks

Using Tesla's autonomous full-self driving function can turn a long, boring trip into a nice relaxing drive by taking control of the vehicle away from the driver. While Tesla's autonomous driving has been an impressive leap in automotive technology, some drivers have been having issues with the system. There have been reports from Tesla drivers where the self-driving systems directed the vehicles off the road, and in some situations, even onto active train tracks.

A recent report from NBC News detailed the experiences of multiple Tesla drivers who warned of the dangers that the self-driving system has when approaching train tracks. According to one Tesla Model Y driver in Texas, when his SUV approached train tracks with the signals flashing and announcing an oncoming train, the Model Y didn't blink an eye and tried to drive over the tracks. The NBC News team and driver attempted to recreate the situation, and the driver started moving toward train tracks as the crossing arms came down. Again, the driver had to slam on the brakes before the self-driving system drove onto the tracks.

The story goes on to mention other drivers that have come across similar situations. An investigation into Tesla's self-driving system by NBC News found that at least six other drivers had the self-driving system fail to recognize railroad crossings. In one case, the vehicle drove straight through the crossing arms. Another situation saw a Tesla drive onto the train tracks and ended up under a train.